Saline, MI

statechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.

Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Starting Michigan DL announces return for his senior season

Michigan’s football team is losing two key defensive linemen to the NFL draft this offseason, but it also is returning another. Kris Jenkins, who finished fifth on the team with 54 tackles in 2022, announced in a social media post Monday that he is coming back for his senior season in Ann Arbor. The news comes on deadline day to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit

DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
WESTLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
TEMPERANCE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20

Things will start off a little chilly, perhaps even slippery. And then we warm up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before a chill on Friday. Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20. Monday January 16. Rain in the evening and overnight. High: 38° Low: 34° with a 84%...
SALINE, MI

