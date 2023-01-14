ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yardbarker

Gleyber Torres, Yankees Unable to Settle as Team Avoids Arbitration with 9 Others

The Yankees agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players on Friday. The only exception was Gleyber Torres. New York and the second baseman were unable to agree on terms before Friday’s deadline. Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the Yankees offered $9.7 million, per multiple reports. This means the two sides could be heading for an arbitration hearing – a rare occurrence in recent team history – though the club and the infielder can still reach common ground before a hearing takes place. Such was the case with Aaron Judge last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker

Yankees sign 9 players to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees finalized the majority of their arbitration hearings on Friday afternoon. Only Gleyber Torres and Jimmy Cordero remain to be settled, but the Bombers have locked in some of their top talents at an extremely reasonable price point for the 2023 season (Per Spotrac). Yankees sign nine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source.  The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool.  He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias.  The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field.  Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate.  While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Mets sign highly-regarded international prospect Daiverson Gutierrez

The Mets’ accumulation of young catching talent continued Sunday with Daiverson Gutierrez’s addition, highlighting the organization’s international signing class. Gutierrez, from Venezuela, received a $1.9 million signing bonus, according to sources. He is considered a power right-handed bat with a plus arm who is advanced the behind the plate. Gutierrez joins top prospect Francisco Alvarez and last year’s first-round draft pick, Kevin Parada, to give the organization a trifecta of highly-regarded young catchers. The Mets, with a signing pool of $5.284 million, also agreed to contracts with outfielders Anthony Baptist and shortstop Christopher Larez to give the organization three players from the top 50 in this class, as ranked by MLB pipeline. Gutierrez was No. 27 and Baptist and Larez ranked No. 29 and 43, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy