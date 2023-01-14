Read full article on original website
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
FOX Sports
Charlotte faces Houston, aims to stop 5-game slide
Charlotte Hornets (11-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win over Houston. The Rockets are 6-14 in home games. Houston has a 7-23 record against opponents over .500. The Hornets are...
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Sabonis averaged a triple-double while leading the Kings to a 4-0 record over the past week despite playing with a broken thumb.
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
ClutchPoints
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023
The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off for the second night in a row as the two-day series continues at the Moda Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Mavericks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. The Blazers defeated the Mavericks last...
Pelicans run out of gas in Cleveland; ending 5-game road trip in 113-103 loss
CLEVELAND (WVUE) - The Pelicans come away from their final game of a season-long five-game road trip (2-2 heading into this game) Monday (Jan. 16) afternoon with a 113-103 loss to the Cavs. The Pels started hot behind big man Jonas Valanciunas who totaled 13 pts and 7 rebounds in...
2 Players Suspended For Rockets-Clippers Game
Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate have both been suspended for Sunday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
FOX Sports
San Antonio hosts Brooklyn, looks to end home slide
Brooklyn Nets (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-31, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Brooklyn. The Spurs have gone 8-16 in home games. San Antonio ranks eighth in the NBA with...
Yardbarker
Rockets vs. Clippers Takeaways: Less Isolation, Fourth Quarter Collapse, Future Sixth Man
The Houston Rockets (10-32) faced a lot of adversity Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team fought hard for three quarters but fell short in a 121-100 loss to the Clippers inside Crypto.com Arena. Here are three takeaways from their latest disappointing loss. Less isolation without Jalen Green and...
Grizzlies win MLK Celebration game to run winning streak to 10 straight
MEMPHIS — Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 victory over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The Grizzlies can tie their franchise-record winning streak of 11 games, set last season, when they host Cleveland on Wednesday […]
numberfire.com
Rockets leave Daishen Nix off starting lineup Monday
The Houston Rockets did not list Daishen Nix as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nix made the first start of his career against the Clippers Sunday, but will move back to the bench Monday with Jalen Green back in the fold. Nix is averaging 8.6...
FOX Sports
New York faces Toronto after Randle's 42-point outing
Toronto Raptors (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 42 points in the New York Knicks' 117-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are 2-4 against division opponents....
FOX Sports
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
Joel Embiid, 76ers nip Lakers on milestone night for LeBron James
Joel Embiid scored 35 points with 11 rebounds, James Harden added 24 points with 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers
FOX Sports
Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 51 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days, 130-118 on Monday, for their seventh straight victory. Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for...
FOX Sports
Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
The Hockey Writers
Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades
The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
