Houston, TX

FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Charlotte faces Houston, aims to stop 5-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (11-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win over Houston. The Rockets are 6-14 in home games. Houston has a 7-23 record against opponents over .500. The Hornets are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

San Antonio hosts Brooklyn, looks to end home slide

Brooklyn Nets (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-31, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Brooklyn. The Spurs have gone 8-16 in home games. San Antonio ranks eighth in the NBA with...
BROOKLYN, NY
WREG

Grizzlies win MLK Celebration game to run winning streak to 10 straight

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 victory over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The Grizzlies can tie their franchise-record winning streak of 11 games, set last season, when they host Cleveland on Wednesday […]
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Rockets leave Daishen Nix off starting lineup Monday

The Houston Rockets did not list Daishen Nix as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nix made the first start of his career against the Clippers Sunday, but will move back to the bench Monday with Jalen Green back in the fold. Nix is averaging 8.6...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

New York faces Toronto after Randle's 42-point outing

Toronto Raptors (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 42 points in the New York Knicks' 117-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are 2-4 against division opponents....
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 51 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days, 130-118 on Monday, for their seventh straight victory. Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hockey Writers

Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades

The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
TAMPA, FL

