Scott Allen
2d ago
These types of violent crimes and murders happen in a matter of seconds the police are almost NEVER going to be able to save you. No one is coming to save you therefore we must be able to defend ourselves without threats from moronic arm chair quarterbacks threatening us with taking our freedoms. The responsibility falls on sain, moral, prudent people to defend the weak or vulnerable people in our community. 🙄🤔🫡
WISH-TV
Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
Fox 59
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man's arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/beech-grove-child-neglect-arrest-incident-involving-handgun-was-broadcast-on-live-tv/ Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a...
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
The entire arrest and video was broadcasted by "On Patrol: Live," a reality television show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
Radio Ink
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
Comedian shot by husband of woman he was having affair with: court docs
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.
WTHR
Noblesville police investigate Subway robbery
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville are looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say took cash from Subway on Clover Road near Walmart Sunday night. According to police, the masked male suspect came into the sub shop shortly before 8 p.m. and allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded money from the two employees, then left through the front door.
Fox 59
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis
WIBC.com
Herman Whitfield III’s Family Shares Body Camera Footage From Night He Died
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released new body camera footage from the night he died in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department custody. According to the family, the new video released Saturday evening shows the unedited version of what happened on April 25. Whitfield died...
wfyi.org
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
The number of suspected overdoses over the weekend is 11, but without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure.
2 killed in east side motel shooting
UPDATE: The two victims killed in this shooting have been identified as 29-year-old man Andre Caldwell and 48-year-old man Jimmy Jones. INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st […]
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
More body cam released from night Herman Whitfield III died
Lawyers for the family of Herman Whitfield III have released the police full body cam videos from the night he died, six months after IMPD released a short compilation of that night's events.
WTHR
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
WIBC.com
Full Body Camera Video Released into Death of Herman Whitfield III
INDIANAPOLIS — The full, unedited body camera footage from six IMPD officers has been released showing the death of Herman Whitfield III. Saturday night, the family of Herman Whitfield III released the footage of when he died while in police custody on April 25th, 2022. IMPD released an edited...
Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence
A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.
IMPD: 2 officers injured when police cars hit by possible drunk driver on city's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured when their police cars were struck by a possible drunk driver on Indianapolis' west side Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road while the officers were stopped in separate police cars.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, another person shot, killed at Budget 8 Inn motel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one was killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot.
Family releases more bodycam video from 39-year-old man's death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death. Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.
WTHR
