Santa Fe, TN

On Target News

Dyer’s Shot Lifts Lady Rockets to DRVC Championship

She only had two points in the game, but for Paisley Dyer of the Westwood Lady Rockets, no 2 points have been more significant. Dyer hit the game-winning shot to lift Westwood to the Duck River Valley Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Rockets defeated the home team, Community, 37-36.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Ethridge leaders to review campground plans

THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23, AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF PLANS BY STEVE KILBURN FOR A CAMPGROUND LOCATED ON 4018 HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN THE COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM.
ETHRIDGE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident

A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Dove release for man hit, killed by car

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday. His friends and family gathered...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murder suspect on TBI’s most wanted list caught in Giles County

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday. Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.
GILES COUNTY, TN

