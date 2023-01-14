Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
This Restaurant in Tennessee is the First of its Kind and You’ll Want to VisitTravel MavenColumbia, TN
Dyer’s Shot Lifts Lady Rockets to DRVC Championship
She only had two points in the game, but for Paisley Dyer of the Westwood Lady Rockets, no 2 points have been more significant. Dyer hit the game-winning shot to lift Westwood to the Duck River Valley Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Rockets defeated the home team, Community, 37-36.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Dispatched to Vehicle Fire Sunday
On January 15, 2023, a Sunday Morning around 7:30 Murfreesboro Fire Rescue District 1 was dispatched to a vehicle fire. Flames were visible upon arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
wilsonpost.com
Dr. Cristy Stumb moves healthcare practice to Cumberland University
Students returning to Cumberland University to begin the spring semester on Jan. 17 will now have access to on-campus professional healthcare practice, the university announced. The new Health Services facility will serve students, faculty and staff.
radio7media.com
Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23, AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF PLANS BY STEVE KILBURN FOR A CAMPGROUND LOCATED ON 4018 HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN THE COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM.
11-year-old wakes up family before Shelbyville home goes up in flames
A Shelbyville family told News 2 their 11-year-old girl woke up her family while their house was on fire. The family said they believe the fire started from their outdoor refrigerator or their fire pit.
Three Middle TN cities among hottest ZIP codes of 2022: report
It's no surprise that affordability remained a top concern among prospective homebuyers as mortgage rates spiked in 2022, but you still might may have a tough time guessing last year's "hottest" ZIP codes, according to one study.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident on I-840 on Tuesday Night, THP Reports Charges are Pending Against One Driver
WGNS has more details on a Tuesday accident that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man on I-840. The wreck happened at the 37-mile marker near Arno Road, which is just over the Rutherford County line in neighboring Williamson County. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-840. According...
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
32-mile natural gas pipeline project in Dickson County sparks controversy
When these neighbors say they have safety concerns about a new 32-mile gas pipeline project in Dickson County, it's because some of them have seen it go horribly before.
murfreesborovoice.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident
A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
WSMV
Dove release for man hit, killed by car
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
WSMV
Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday. His friends and family gathered...
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
atozsports.com
Another interesting player hits the transfer portal that Vols should consider
The Tennessee Vols have done well in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason by addressing a couple of areas of need, including along the defensive and offensive lines. Tennessee also landed Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton recently, giving the Vols another dangerous weapon in the passing game. One...
WSMV
Murder suspect on TBI’s most wanted list caught in Giles County
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday. Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.
clarksvillenow.com
117 died of overdose in Montgomery County in 2021; group steps in to offer Narcan training | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 117 people died of a drug overdose in Montgomery County in 2021. Of those, 98 had fentanyl in their system, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “That means despite whether or not you’re seeing it every day, it’s...
One person dead after shooting on Cannon Street
Metro Nashville Police responded to a deadly shooting in the 900 block of Cannon Street Saturday night.
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
