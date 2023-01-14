Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several persons of interest in custody following fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 1 reported dead in Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard, according to Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles. The victim, believed to be in his twenties,...
Gephardt Daily
Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Gephardt Daily
Tooele police release name of woman killed when minivan hit business
Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tooele City Police Department has released the name of the woman killed when a minivan struck a building near the site of her desk. The victim was Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele, an employee of Ensign Engineering. One of Davis’ social media pages says she was an administrative assistant there and was hired in 2012.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD releases name of man killed in Central City hit-and-run
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the name of a hit-and-run victim who died early Sunday morning near Trolley Square. “The man who died in the crash at 500 South 700 East is identified as 31-year-old Brandon...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
Husband grieving after losing wife in Tooele crash, driver asks for forgiveness
Two families are left grieving after a minivan crashed through a Tooele business Monday morning, killing 51-year-old employee Roseann Davis.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Gephardt Daily
Utah Highway Patrol releases details in fatal crash of Snow College athlete
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information about the two-vehicle collision Monday which claimed the life of Paige Rydalch, a Snow College softball player. Rydalch, 20, of Stockton, was driving south on State Route 132 just north of Fountain...
Gephardt Daily
Woman struck, killed when minivan slams into Tooele business; driver, 2nd employee transported to hospital
TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman sitting at her work desk in Tooele was killed when a minivan crashed through the front window, pinning her in place. The accident happened at 11:23 a.m., and emergency crews responded to Ensign Engineering, at 169 N. Main. “Officers...
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies help knock down Lehi structure fire
LEHI, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Lehi Fire Department and other agencies responded to a structure fire on Saturday. “Crews had a quick knock down and quick stop on the fire, as flames had spread to other nearby structures,” says a statement issued by Lehi Fire.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
Fact-checking 7 statements by Sheriff Jared Rigby as he vies for state job
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is fighting back after reporting by FOX 13 News put an abrupt halt to his swearing-in ceremony for a powerful state position.
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
‘She made me a better person’: Husband mourns loss of wife who died in Tooele crash, thanks community for support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police cancel Silver Alert after learning 'more information' about the case
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have canceled the Silver Alert that was issued Friday in Salt Lake for an 84-year-old man. Authorities of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that further investigative efforts revealed additional information about this case which dismissed the need for community assistance. There...
Gephardt Daily
Men’s homeless center in South Salt Lake evacuated due to electrical fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police officers helped with a full evacuation of the Pamela Atkinson Resource Center (PARC) early Tuesday morning due to an electrical fire. The fire was in one of the elevators at center. “South Salt Lake Fire...
kvnutalk
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
