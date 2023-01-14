ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hustle Sports News

A Vikings Win over Giants Would Be Historic. Here’s Why.

<p>Men like Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, etc., get their first mouthful of playoff football</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/a-vikings-win-over-giants">A Vikings Win over Giants Would Be Historic. Here&#8217;s Why.</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

The Weird Thing about Kirk Cousins in These Playoffs

<p>It might feel like yesterday when Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was battling Robert Griffin III for the QB1 job</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/the-weird-thing-about-kirk">The Weird Thing about Kirk Cousins in These Playoffs</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake

Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday.  The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday.  The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement

Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers.  According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job.  The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
OnlyHomers

NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach

Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Jerry Jones’ $1 Million Bet on Dak Super Bowl

TAMPA - In big, round numbers, the way we generally refer to QB Dak Prescott’s contract is … “$40 million per year.”. If that game is the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys win it. Of course, additional incentives in contracts are commonplace in the NFL. As...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?

JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
COLORADO STATE
