Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
Look: Troy Aikman Calls Prominent Quarterback 'The Most Unathletic' In NFL
Tom Brady has been described with a lot of superlatives during his illustrious 23-year NFL career, just about all of them positive. But NFL Hall of Fame quarterback turned Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman just offered a less-than-flattering label for the legend. Speaking with ...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
A Vikings Win over Giants Would Be Historic. Here’s Why.
<p>Men like Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, etc., get their first mouthful of playoff football</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/a-vikings-win-over-giants">A Vikings Win over Giants Would Be Historic. Here’s Why.</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
The Weird Thing about Kirk Cousins in These Playoffs
<p>It might feel like yesterday when Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was battling Robert Griffin III for the QB1 job</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/the-weird-thing-about-kirk">The Weird Thing about Kirk Cousins in These Playoffs</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Adam Thielen's wife posts on Instagram that time in MN could be over
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs by a score of 31-24. With that loss comes the end of the Vikings’ season and many questions about some of the players and staff on the team. One of those players is wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Vikings loss to Giants has Packers players tripping over themselves laughing
The Green Bay Packers did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023. However, their players have kept an eye on the proceedings, especially their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota won 13 games and the NFC North, but it didn’t matter. The Vikings lost to the New York Giants on Sunday after a strong performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake
Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday. The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement
Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers. According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach
Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
Vikings players react following Wild Card loss to Giants
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Vikings took their first loss in a one-score game of the season in a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants in the wild-card round. Following the game, players react to the disappointing, season-ending loss.
Cowboys Jerry Jones’ $1 Million Bet on Dak Super Bowl
TAMPA - In big, round numbers, the way we generally refer to QB Dak Prescott’s contract is … “$40 million per year.”. If that game is the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys win it. Of course, additional incentives in contracts are commonplace in the NFL. As...
Dak Prescott Wasn’t Even Alive the Last Time the Dallas Cowboys Won a Road Playoff Game
It's been three decades since the Dallas Cowboys last won a playoff game. The post Dak Prescott Wasn’t Even Alive the Last Time the Dallas Cowboys Won a Road Playoff Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?
JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
