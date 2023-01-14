Read full article on original website
NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/14/2023
The Edmonton Oilers will play on the second night of a back-to-back as they travel to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Golden Knights prediction and pick. On Friday night, the Oilers smashed the San Jose Sharks...
Yardbarker
Canadiens hold off Rangers for rare road victory
Cole Caufield scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:04 remaining in regulation and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves as the Montreal Canadiens snapped a seven-game road losing streak with Sunday's 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers. With the game tied at 1-1, New York defenseman K'Andre Miller lost control of...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Canucks rally, edge Hurricanes in shootout
Elias Pettersson converted on the last attempt of a shootout to allow the Vancouver Canucks to salvage the last game of a road trip with a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at Raleigh, N.C. The Canucks rallied from a two-goal hole. A goal by ex-Carolina defenseman Ethan...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Yardbarker
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
Yardbarker
Oilers Takeaways From Win vs. 1st-Place Golden Knights
It saw their fewest goals scored, most goals allowed, and smallest margin of victory during their current three-game road winning streak. But the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-3 defeat of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (Jan. 14) was also easily the most impressive and important of their three straight triumphs.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Should meet with Penguins soon
Letang (personal/lower body) is expected to meet back up with the Penguins in the next day or so, coach Mike Sullivan told Wes Crosby of NHL.com on Monday. Letang suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 after the passing of his father. The status of his injury isn't clear, so Letang might not return to the lineup immediately after rejoining the Penguins. He has two goals and 16 points in 29 contests this season.
Yardbarker
Panthers easily handle Sabres, 4-1
Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the host Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday afternoon. Florida is 5-2-0 in its past seven games, its best stretch of the season. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour -- a former Sabres defenseman...
Yardbarker
Wild hand Coyotes 8th straight loss, 2-1
Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period to fuel the host Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 victory over the reeling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in St. Paul, Minn. Gaudreau also did his part in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of 18 draws. Joel Eriksson...
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
The Sabres look to break their three-game losing streak in Nashville.
Roman Josi is one of the elite defensemen in the NHL, but he’s 14 points behind Rasmus Dahlin and has played two more games. Dahlin has nine points in his last five games.
Canucks legend Gino Odjick passes away at 52
Unfortunately, there’s some very sad news to report on this Sunday. Legendary Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favorite Gino Odjick has passed away at 52, according to the team. Odjick played in 444 games with the Canucks between 1990 and 1998 and was a member of the team that...
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Practicing Sunday
Tarasenko (hand) practiced with the Blues on Sunday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. While it doesn't seem like Tarasenko's return is imminent, he appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery after being placed on IR on Jan. 2. The 31-year-old winger has 10 goals and 19 assists in 34 games this season. Tarasenko could rejoin the Blues later this month.
Yardbarker
Olli Jokinen talks about Jesse Puljujarvi’s struggles, Canucks GM admits they’re “in a pickle” with Bo Horvat, and more
Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford fielded questions from the media for nearly an hour on Monday and a lot of strange things were said. When asked about whether Bruce Boudreau would remain the team’s coach moving forward, Rutherford said “all I can say is that Bruce is our coach right now… but with that, I’m calling and talking, but don’t know that we’re making a change and don’t want to make a change.” When asked if the Canucks were aiming for a high draft pick, he claimed “I thought we were tanking, we’re pretty close to the bottom,” but also that they’re “not looking towards a rebuild.”
Yardbarker
Oilers Trade Deadline Plans Could Change if Desharnais Succeeds
It’s been a long road to the NHL for Edmonton Oilers’ defenceman Vincent Desharnais. He was passed over twice in the NHL Draft, and the Oilers finally took a shot on the 6-foot-6, 215-pound defender with the 183rd pick in the 2016 Draft. Since then, the Laval, Quebec native, has spent four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) – with stints in the ECHL – but his dream came true when he made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 11.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Ducks: Rickard Rakell Sees Old Friends
The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to avoid a third straight loss tonight, as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Penguins (21-15-6) are continuing to battle through inconsistencies and injuries to maintain their playoff position. The Ducks (12-27-4) are one of the basement dwellers of the league, despite their young star power.
Yardbarker
Flyers remain hot, trip up Capitals 3-1
Scott Laughton had one goal and an assist to lift the Philadelphia Flyers over the host Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday,. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison each added one goal for the Flyers, who have won seven of eight. The Flyers also won their fifth straight on the road.
Yardbarker
Oilers cruise past Golden Knights in third straight win
Message sent: the Edmonton Oilers are still here. Welcome to our Oilers game day content presented by NHL odds site Betway!. It’s time for the Pacific Division and the Western Conference to be on high alert. A 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights should be enough for other teams to take notice.
CBS Sports
