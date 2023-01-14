High-scoring prep combo guard from Milwaukee commits to Bradley basketball

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves have a commitment from a high-scoring combo guard out of Milwaukee.

High school senior Demarion Burch from Milwaukee Alexander Hamilton announced on social media Friday night he has chosen Bradley as his next basketball step.

Braves coach Brian Wardle had no comment.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior is considered a 3-star prospect and projects as a wing. He is averaging 29 points per game, 5 rebounds per game and 5 assists per game for his 9-1 team, the Wildcats, who are 5-0 in the Milwaukee City-Red Conference.

Burch is considered one of the top three players in the state, and is a lead candidate for Wisconsin Mr. Basketball.

One scouting report on him read: "Athletic, aggressive left-handed wing prospect … Soars to the basket and finishes above the rim … Good mid-range jump shot to go along with his drives to the basket … Averaged 26.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a junior, helping Milwaukee Hamilton to a 14-10 record."

He recently posted 35 points in a game at the Terry Porter Classic.

According to recruiting site verbalcommits.com , Burch collected offers from Bradley, Valparaiso, Omaha, Robert Morris and Milwaukee. He had North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Nebraska scouting him over the summer and fall.

