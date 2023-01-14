Girls BBall Recap: Union City and Tekonsha both fall

UNION CITY, MI. — The Union City Lady Chargers dropped their Big 8 conference battle with the visiting Reading Lady Rangers Friday night, falling by the score of 59-39.

Reading jumped all over Union City early, racing out to a 25-7 first quarter advantage. Union City found their footing in the second quarter and kept things closer, as Reading went on to outscore Union City 11-10 to find the halftime score of 36-17.

The Rangers put the game away with a 13-9 third quarter advantage, and despite Union City outscoring Reading 13-10 in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough as the Rangers went on to take the 59-39 win.

Union City saw eight different players score on the night, led by Mackenzie Hale, Jordan Chard and Gracie Phelps with seven points each.

Hale also added three steals, eight rebounds and one block; Chard chipped in with four rebounds, one steal, and two assists; and Phelps added one assist, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Also adding to the Union City effort was Aaelya Asher with five points and two rebounds; Willow Austin with six points and four rebounds; Nevada Gillons with two points; Natalie Needham with two points; Adalyn Rumsey with one assist; and Carley Gordon with three points and four rebounds.

Reading was led on the night by Jenna Landeau with 14 points while Aubree Ervans and Abbi Affholter added 10 points each.

With the win Reading improves to 9-3 overall on the season while Union City falls to 2-9. The Rangers will next see action Tuesday when they host league leading Bronson while Union City will travel to Homer on Tuesday.

Tekonsha girls basketball falls to Jackson Christian

JACKSON, MI. — The Tekonsha Lady Indians dropped an SCAA road battle to Jackson Christian Friday night, falling by the score of 35-14.

Jackson Christian held Tekonsha scoreless throughout the first quarter, building a 10-0 lead after one. Tekonsha got on the board in the second quarter however Jackson went on to outscore the Indians 11-3 to build a 21-3 lead at the half.

Tekonsha made things a little interesting with a big third quarter, outscoring Jackson Christian 11-6, closing the score to 27-14 after three. Jackson put the game away defensively however in the fourth quarter, holding the Indians scoreless again, outscoring Tekonsha 8-0 in the fourth to take the 35-14 win.

Tekonsha struggled in the turnover battle, committing 30 total turnovers compared to only five for Jackson Christian.

Tekonsha had three players score on the night, led by Reagan Henry who had seven points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists.

Also adding to the Tekonsha effort was Abby Wrobel with five points and two rebounds; Hailey Owens with two assists; Carissa Shedd with two rebounds; Clara Wart with one rebound; and Talia Stull with two points and five rebounds.

Jackson Christian was led on the night by Maggie Hollowood with 14 points while Kayley McCollum added 13 points.

With the win Jackson Christian improves to 5-5 on the season while Tekonsha falls to 1-6 overall on the year.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Girls BBall Recap: Union City and Tekonsha both fall