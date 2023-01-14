Winnebago girls rebound in second half to take down Stillman Valley

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a major matchup in the Big Northern conference Friday night between the girls of Winnebago and Stillman Valley.

Winnebago was down 26-16 at halftime. They rallied in the second half to win 55-43.

For highlights watch the media player above.

