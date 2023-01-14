Read full article on original website
12news.com
Arizona bond and override elections lead to disparities in school funding
ARIZONA, USA — Educators roundly agree the property value of a school district should not determine a child’s quality of education. But new numbers released to 12 News reveal how local bonds and overrides create disparities across Arizona. Bonds and Overrides are local, voter-approved property tax increases. They...
kjzz.org
Save Our Schools Arizona reacts to Gov. Hobbs' plan to eliminate school vouchers
On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced her executive budget and revealed her desire to eliminate the state’s universal school voucher program. Nonpartisan organization Save Our Schools Arizona praised Hobbs, saying her agenda will benefit public education. Save Our Schools Executive Director Beth Lewis laid out some problems with the...
prescottenews.com
Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program – The Center Square
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
KTAR.com
Gov. Hobbs hoping to work with schools chief Horne on education, ‘taken aback’ by his priorities
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is hoping to collaborate with public schools chief Tom Horne on the state’s education future, but the Democrat is anticipating some ideological challenges. “He is very interested finding areas of common ground and I think for the benefit of our teachers and...
texasbreaking.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Releases $17.1 Billion State Budget Proposal
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget proposal focuses on boosting K-12, housing funds, and child tax credits. Education priorities. Hobbs wants to stop giving money to rich K-12 schools earning high letter...
arizonasuntimes.com
Despite Increased Use, Analysis Says Arizona’s School Choice Program Saving Taxpayers Money
In her Jan. 9 State of the State address, Gov. Katie Hobbs said the expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program would bankrupt the state’s budget. “Funding this expansion is poised to cost Arizona taxpayers an estimated $1.5 billion over the next 10 years if left unaddressed,” she said.
kjzz.org
What teachers want Tom Horne to know following his State of Education address
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne gave his State of Education speech Wednesday and touched on a number of issues — including school vouchers, English immersion and a campaign pledge to return to traditional discipline. “When teachers leave the profession, they’re surveyed. And the No. 1 reason for...
knau.org
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed
A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
kjzz.org
Arizona Department of Education approves 25,000 overdue ESA requests in 1st week under Horne
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne gave his State of Education address Wednesday afternoon. Addressing the Senate Education Committee, Horne repeated his priorities of bringing traditional discipline back to classrooms, improving test scores and having armed police officers in every school. Turning to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program,...
Pets, pronouns and taxes: 6 Arizona bills to watch as new legislative session starts
PHOENIX — Pets, pronouns and taxes. That's just a small sample of the things Arizona lawmakers want to do something about in the almost 600 bills they've introduced so far this session. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto stamp will get a workout with many of those bills. The relatively...
KTAR.com
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers
PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
12news.com
Gulf in Arizona's divided government widens
The state Legislature's first week under divided government shows the gulf is widening. Plus: Will Republicans use the spending cap on schools as a bargaining chip?
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
House and Senate Appropriations Committees get ready for Hobbs' budget
Governor Hobbs' $17.1 billion includes the repeal of school voucher expansion and spending $273.7 million in new K-12 investments.
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
5 bills attempting to modify Arizona's criminal justice system this session
PHOENIX — This year's legislative session is well underway and Arizona's lawmakers have begun making proposals for adjusting the state's criminal justice system. Lots of bills get introduced at the start of each legislative session and many end up going nowhere near the governor's desk. But here are some...
kjzz.org
Hobbs' first budget proposal gets cold reception from GOP lawmakers
Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities — a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
