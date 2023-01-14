ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeville, IL

Cahoon, Orangeville girls tally commanding win over Pecatonica

By Regan Holgate
 2 days ago

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Orangeville Broncos made their way to Pecatonica Friday night for a big matchup in the NUIC.

But it was all Orangeville in this one. They dominate Pecatonica to win 56-28. This is Orangeville’s 17th win of the season.

Laney Cahoon led the Broncos with 33 points. The next highest was Whitney Sullivan with 10.

Orangeville leads the NUIC at 5-1 in conference play.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

