Read full article on original website
Related
House and Senate Appropriations Committees get ready for Hobbs' budget
Governor Hobbs' $17.1 billion includes the repeal of school voucher expansion and spending $273.7 million in new K-12 investments.
kawc.org
Arizona Gov. Hobbs announces 2024 budget
PHOENIX -- Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities -- a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
kjzz.org
Save Our Schools Arizona reacts to Gov. Hobbs' plan to eliminate school vouchers
On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced her executive budget and revealed her desire to eliminate the state’s universal school voucher program. Nonpartisan organization Save Our Schools Arizona praised Hobbs, saying her agenda will benefit public education. Save Our Schools Executive Director Beth Lewis laid out some problems with the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs’ New Budget Defunds Border Strike Force, Universal School Choice Program
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
12news.com
Gulf in Arizona's divided government widens
The state Legislature's first week under divided government shows the gulf is widening. Plus: Will Republicans use the spending cap on schools as a bargaining chip?
12news.com
Arizona bond and override elections lead to disparities in school funding
ARIZONA, USA — Educators roundly agree the property value of a school district should not determine a child’s quality of education. But new numbers released to 12 News reveal how local bonds and overrides create disparities across Arizona. Bonds and Overrides are local, voter-approved property tax increases. They...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gov. Hobbs’ budget proposal would eliminate Border Strike Force
In Ducey’s last year in office, he proposed practically doubling the Border Strike Force budget from $9 million to $17.1 million.|| Rachel Beth Banks, Cronkite News. Gov. Katie Hobbs, in her first proposed budget unveiled Friday, recommended eliminating the Arizona Border Strike Force, a pet program of former Gov. Doug Ducey, and reallocating the troopers within the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Republicans move on corporate tax rate cut – The Center Square
Corporations in Arizona could soon keep more money in their coffers. The House Ways and Means Committee and Appropriations Committee approved of House Bill 2003 Wednesday. If enacted, it will step down Arizona’s 4.9% corporate tax rate to 2.5% over four years. The change would begin on Dec. 31. 2025.
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
prescottenews.com
Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
Is truth guiding water decisions?: 'Sometimes,' says leading Arizona expert who called for release of bombshell report
PHOENIX — A week before Gov. Katie Hobbs revealed parts of the Phoenix area were planning to grow faster than the available water supply, Kathleen Ferris had urged the governor to make that information public. "The State of Arizona is facing a water crisis and it is time for...
5 bills attempting to modify Arizona's criminal justice system this session
PHOENIX — This year's legislative session is well underway and Arizona's lawmakers have begun making proposals for adjusting the state's criminal justice system. Lots of bills get introduced at the start of each legislative session and many end up going nowhere near the governor's desk. But here are some...
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
themesatribune.com
New state regs could push egg prices even higher
Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
kjzz.org
Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag
Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers
PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
Yahoo!
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is …. Rude. Granted, it wasn’t exactly the Gettysburg Address, but Hobbs delivered...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
Comments / 3