Arizona State

kawc.org

Arizona Gov. Hobbs announces 2024 budget

PHOENIX -- Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities -- a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona bond and override elections lead to disparities in school funding

ARIZONA, USA — Educators roundly agree the property value of a school district should not determine a child’s quality of education. But new numbers released to 12 News reveal how local bonds and overrides create disparities across Arizona. Bonds and Overrides are local, voter-approved property tax increases. They...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Gov. Hobbs’ budget proposal would eliminate Border Strike Force

In Ducey’s last year in office, he proposed practically doubling the Border Strike Force budget from $9 million to $17.1 million.|| Rachel Beth Banks, Cronkite News. Gov. Katie Hobbs, in her first proposed budget unveiled Friday, recommended eliminating the Arizona Border Strike Force, a pet program of former Gov. Doug Ducey, and reallocating the troopers within the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Republicans move on corporate tax rate cut – The Center Square

Corporations in Arizona could soon keep more money in their coffers. The House Ways and Means Committee and Appropriations Committee approved of House Bill 2003 Wednesday. If enacted, it will step down Arizona’s 4.9% corporate tax rate to 2.5% over four years. The change would begin on Dec. 31. 2025.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair

The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
themesatribune.com

New state regs could push egg prices even higher

Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag

Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers

PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing

PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
ARIZONA STATE

