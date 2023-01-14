ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeGo to Run Saturday Bus Schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Andrea Hinds
 2 days ago
On Monday, January 16, 2023, WeGo Public Transit will operate its buses and Access vans on a Saturday schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regional commuter buses and the WeGo Star will not be in service, and WeGo’s administrative offices will be closed. The Customer Care Call Center and Information Window at Central will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For detailed bus service information, please consult the Saturday information listed in the route schedules. Customers can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App.

