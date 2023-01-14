Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
whopam.com
Fire destroys building at Green Earth Recycling
Fire destroyed a building Monday night at Green Earth Recycling on Russellville Road in Christian County. The blaze likely began with a piece of equipment that malfunctioned and it was contained to the one structure that’s behind the fence, according to Highland Fire Department Deputy Chief Doug Chilton,. There...
UPDATE: Man dead after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion
(WEHT) - Crews with the Greenville Fire Department are on the scene of an oil well explosion in the 2300 block of KY-853.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 1 pm a car was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was...
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
whopam.com
KSP looking for escaped Webster County inmate
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Webster County Jail inmate who escaped custody Sunday afternoon. Officials say that about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 45-year old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.
A century ago, these 5-foot-long snowshoes carried a lawyer through Hopkinsville
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings in Clarksville
Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.
whopam.com
Geneva Hancock
(99, Christian County) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial to follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the service hour at 1:00 PM. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
whopam.com
HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts
Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
whopam.com
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
KFVS12
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
wnky.com
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
rewind943.com
Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
