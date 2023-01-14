Read full article on original website
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Daughter Steps Into The Past By Wearing Mom’s 1970s Pan Am Uniform
With the world in a constant state of change, everyday items from the past today are treasured glimpses at a whole other life. TikTok user “sensitive_studio” showed appreciation for this concept when she retrieved her mother’s flight attendant uniform, worn with Pan Am in the ’70s, and put it on herself.
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine: A Divided Sister Act
According to Biography.com, Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine were born 15 months apart and both found success as actresses in Hollywood's Golden Age. But instead of bringing them together, these similarities exacerbated a rivalry that sprang up in childhood and lasted a lifetime. Yet even though they were rivals who became estranged, Olivia and Joan managed to respect and even admire each other — in a feud, you always care what the other is up to, of course."
What Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Has Said About 'RHOSLC' Star's Fraud Case
The reality star will be sentenced on January 6, and the ever-supportive Sharrieff has said, "I cry because I can't control the outcome, I can't fix it."
'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Hit Out at Ed Brown After He's Exposed for Lying
Ed "Big Ed" Brown has left viewers of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" unimpressed following his latest split from Liz Woods.
ETOnline.com
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Threatens to Slap Her in Explosive Fight (Exclusive)
Tension between Loren and her mom, Marlene, has hit a boiling point. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren and Marlene get into a blowout argument, with Marlene telling her daughter she would have slapped her in the face if other people weren't in the room.
Anna Kendrick Says She Accepted There Were 'Unspoken Things' Between Her and Her Dad Before He Died
The actress's dad William died on Nov. 16 at age 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis Anna Kendrick is getting candid about mourning her father William. The Alice, Darling actress, 37, opened up about the death of her dad while on the Armchair Expert podcast, saying he died at 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis. An obituary in the Portland Press Herald said William died "peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022, of natural causes with family by his side." Additionally, Kendrick's older brother Michael shared throwback family photos on Instagram in...
Ginny & Georgia Video: The Surprising Inspiration Behind Bridgerton-esque Musical's 'Marriage Is a Dungeon' Duet
Ginny & Georgia fans, has “Marriage Is a Dungeon” been stuck in your head, too, since Season 2’s release earlier this month? Well, you have a surprising source to thank for the catchy earworm. In the Netflix dramedy’s sophomore season, Ginny’s high school puts on a Bridgerton-meets-Into the Woods musical production titled Wellington. Ginny’s friend Bracia (played by Tameka Griffiths) snags the lead role, while her BFF Maxine (Sara Waisglass) is disappointed to be relegated to role of the ugly witch. But it all works out for the best, with the two teens stealing the show during their duet of “Marriage...
blavity.com
Ms. Holla, Beloved Internet Sensation, Dies At Age 97
Ms. Holla, the woman who delighted internet users with her enchanting personality and hilarious viral videos, has passed away at age 97. Her granddaughter confirmed the tragic news in a live video on social media on Saturday. “I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her...
Brynne Edelsten reveals her baby daughter Starr's hospital dash
While Brynne did not specify the nature of her baby girl's illness, there is no doubt the little one hadn't had the best start to 2023
SFGate
Today in History: JAN 17, the Great Brink’s Robbery happens
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2023. There are 348 days left in the year. On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”. On...
Reflecting on Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Tragic Death
Reflecting on Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's tragic death.Photo byMaarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images. Universally beloved dancer, actor, DJ, and executive producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. In the wake of his passing, millions of people have expressed the shock of seeing a human being so outwardly radiant succumbing to such internal sadness.
