Todd and Juile Chrisley Denied Bond, Must Report to Prison by January 17th

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
 2 days ago
photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond pending the appeal of their conviction of tax invasion and bank fraud, reports WSAZ in Atlanta.

The couple from the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” was sentenced to prison in November 2022. Todd Chrisley will serve 12 years at minimum security prison in Pensacola, his wife Julie, will serve seven years at medium security in Marianna.

In addition to being denied bond, the couple was also denied an extension to the surrender date of January 17th.

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of Todd and Julie shared on Instagram recently a tribute to her mother on her birthday. Stating, “I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”

The Chrisleys have two minor children -Grayson (age 16) and granddaughter, Chloe (age 10) who they adopted. Savannah Chrisley shared in her podcast she will take custody of Grayson and Chloe when her parents report to prison.

Sumner County Source

