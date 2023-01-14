Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week -January 11, 2023

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed.
This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant.
The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...
Fans have spent billions of hours streaming some of these shows!. While Netflix used to be tight-lipped about its streaming numbers, in recent years, they've become more transparent about their behind-the-scenes stats. And in 2021, they introduced a brand new way of calculating their series' popularity. The streaming giant now takes a look at the total number of hours a show was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere, instead of analyzing household views.
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Chelsea Handler isn't afraid to admit that she doesn't know everything when it comes to outer space. Ahead of hosting Sunday's 28th Critics' Choice Awards, the comedian, 47, detailed a slightly embarrassing, yet absolutely hilarious anecdote from her new Netflix standup special Revolution as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Once upon a time, Neil Marshall was singled out as one of the horror genre’s fastest-rising young talents, which was completely fair when his first two features were Dog Soldiers and The Descent, each of which found massive levels of support among critics, audiences, and gorehounds in general. Sadly, he’s never truly managed to recapture that form, with The Reckoning another disappointment.
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.”
Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
It’s been strange to discover how many filmmakers have willfully ignored the fact that, for a couple of very recent years, the planet Earth was completely consumed by a deadly pandemic that killed millions of people, tanked our economies, transformed social interactions, and probably changed life as we know it forever. Most movies and TV shows are happy to pretend those years never happened, and have never interrupted the flow of their characters’ lives. But horror filmmakers — who work fast, work cheap, and have carte blanche to confront our most uncomfortable anxieties — are the exception.
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
If you're a fan of supernatural anime with a hint of suspense, then you'll want to check out where to watch Summer Time Rendering. Summer Time Rendering was a shonen manga series created by Tanaka Yasuki. The anime adaptation, under OLM, ran from April to September 2022 and was widely seen as one of the best series of the year.
The first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, showing off the expansive adventures Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will go on in the upcoming months. Shortly after the trailer was released, Lucasfilm announced the filmmakers that helped bring the third season of the hit show to life. In total, six directors helped film the series' eight-episode Season 3, a mixture of familiar and new faces.
Warning: The following article contains spoilers to The Last of Us video game and series, episode 1. The first episode of the video game adaptation The Last of Us (TLOU) premiered yesterday, and both the reviews and audience scores have been pretty good. People seem to be really taking to the story of Joel and Ellie, and there are a number of Easter eggs in the show that hearken back to the game. Let’s take a look at some of the most noticeable.
Content warning: The embedded Twitter video below contains a parody song with offensive language. The official and very child friendly Pokémon TikTok account accidentally posted an expletive-laden video to its 3.7 million followers. As reported by Nintendo Life, the now deleted video showed someone in a Pikachu costume dancing...
