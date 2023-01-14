ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

L’Oreal reveals world’s first handheld makeup applicator for people with limited hand, arm mobility

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjbI3_0kEXyiCq00

L’Oréal is bringing inclusivity to the makeup chair in 2023.

The beauty giant announced on Jan. 3 that the brand will be releasing the world’s first handheld lipstick applicator designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility.

L’Oréal-owned Lancome will pilot the ultra-precise computerized applicator, called HAPTA.

The tool was displayed recently at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

“For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive,” L’Oréal Groupe CEO Nicholas Hieronimus wrote in a statement .

“And this future will be made more accessible by technology.”

A L’Oréal press release indicated that approximately 50 million people around the world live with fine motor skill disabilities, which can make everyday gestures such as applying makeup “challenging.”

A Baltimore-area woman whose mother struggled with Parkinson’s disease said that a tool like the L’Oréal one would have “given my mother her dignity.”

A first-of-its-kind breakthrough for beauty accessibility! ✨. L’Oréal is revealing HAPTA #CES2023 Introducing HAPTA the world’s first handheld computerized makeup applicator. This assistive device offers greater autonomy for people with limited hand and arm mobility #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/CjhaK4LCeJ

— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 4, 2023

She said, “My mother sold Avon cosmetics and was always dressed to the nines and had her make-up beautifully applied every morning. When her Parkinson’s got too bad, she stopped trying to apply make-up, and I know it affected her mental health — and her sense of herself.”

L’Oréal explained that HAPTA’s technology and design will offer users the ability to apply lipstick steadily on their own.

“HAPTA is inspired by Haptic Tech — it’s technology that can create an experience of touch by applying forces, vibrations or motions to the user,” the company told Fox News Digital.

“HAPTA will incorporate technology originally created by Verily to stabilize and level utensils to give people with limited hand and arm mobility the ability to eat with confidence and independence,” L’Oréal also said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHMOF_0kEXyiCq00
L’Oréal’s computerized makeup applicator called HAPTA is the first of its kind in the world — and will be available at the end of 2023.
Twitter / @TansuYegen

The company said the key to HAPTA’s technology is built-in smart motion controls and customizable attachments.

L’Oréal added that these attachments provide precision application and “improved range of motion” to “help individuals feel confident, independent and empowered to enjoy the self-expressive power of beauty.”

The company said the projected price for HAPTA will be between $149 and $199.

Barbara Lavernos, deputy CEO in charge of research, Innovation and technology at L’Oréal, shared in a statement that “inclusivity is at the heart of our innovation and beauty tech strategy.”

She also said in the same statement, “We are dedicated and passionate to bring new technologies powering beauty services that augment and reach every individual’s ultimate desires, expectations and unmet needs.”

L’Oréal detailed that the applicator’s magnetic attachment enables “360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flexion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219Bzb_0kEXyiCq00
A woman tests out Lancome’s handheld lipstick applicator for people with limited hand and arm mobility.
Twitter / @TansuYegen

The applicator also has a clicking feature that indicates to users where to lock the tool into the perfect position.

It also comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery.

“For years, Lancome has sought to provide every woman with beauty solutions adapted to their needs,” Lancome global brand president Françoise Lehmann wrote in a statement.

“Beauty tech has enabled us to fulfill this mission in an even more powerful way, revolutionizing the way we develop beauty products and services and enabling greater personalization.”

Lehmann also said, “With HAPTA we are going one step further by making beauty more accessible to use, because everyone should have equal access to it.”

L’Oréal confirmed with Fox News Digital that HAPTA will be available to consumers at the end of 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXxy2_0kEXyiCq00
United Cerebral Palsy calls L’Oréal’s technology “inclusive and powerful.”
Twitter / @TansuYegen

L’Oréal will also develop a HAPTA version for people with hand tremors, too, Engadget reported .

“We hope that maybe this will be the beginning of many precision applicators,” L’Oréal told Fox News Digital by email.

“Our position is always solving problems. And this is a problem that no one has solved today. To give these people the access to beauty that they could not have before.”

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) national committee co-chair Valerie Pieraccini expressed how much she “loves the empowerment” that HAPTA will provide to individuals with disabilities.

Pieraccini, also an occupational therapist and a “woman who loves her makeup,” explained that cerebral palsy is a “lifelong disability that slowly compromises the body’s ability to move and function making life’s simplest of tasks difficult.”

But L’Oréal’s new technology has recognized that struggle and provided a “powerful” solution.

“L’Oréal’s use of technology in smart make-up applicators gives any person with physical limitations the opportunity to care for themselves,” she said.

“What a beautiful thing for a woman to be in control of not only her own beauty but how she chooses to face the world,” she said.

“It’s inclusive and it’s powerful,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs

Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
KHON2

4 most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?. Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.
E! News

Tarte Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $189 Worth of Makeup for Just $63

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
WAVY News 10

Best drugstore shampoo for curly hair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Curly hair needs to be moisturized and cleaned without stripping natural oils. Finding shampoos that won’t dry hair out while providing protection and nourishment can be difficult, especially when you’re on a budget. Shampoo contains many ingredients, some...
Futurism

Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen

Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
WREG

7 most popular foundations at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have blemishes you wish to cover or you are searching for a product that will even out your skin tone, a foundation works to do this and more. Sephora offers many popular foundations with highly rated formulas and extensive shade ranges.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy