PHOTOS: Johannesburg-Lewiston hosts Gaylord St. Mary's in girls basketball action

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Juggling Skater Sets New World Record at Otsego County Sportsplex
An East Jordan man broke a world record Sunday afternoon at the Otsego County Sportsplex. Tommy Tropic wanted to see how far he could ice skate while juggling and was hoping to break a world record trying it. He says he already holds the record for juggling on roller blades...
Up North Voice
Mio man arrested for CSC after third victim comes forward
OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.
Found Safe: Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Grayling
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was found safe and sound. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help find a 14-year-old girl. She was last seen at 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 6 near Grayling Middle School. She was last seen wearing...
A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth
A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Trooper finds meth in the car after man crashes BMW into a tree in Northern Michigan: MSP
A Northern Michigan man is facing drug possession and other charges after he drove off the road and crashed into a tree last weekend southwest of Cheboygan.
Petoskey News Review
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.http://petoskeynews.com
Comments / 0