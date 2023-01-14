Read full article on original website
Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration
The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Sources: Trey Mancini heading to Cubs after World Series run with Astros
HOUSTON — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped...
Phillies Can't Come to Agreement With Top Two Relievers in Arbitration Filings
The Philadelphia Phillies failed to reach an agreement with José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez in a bid to avoid arbitration hearings.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Padres give Salas, 16, $5.6M in international signing period
Catcher Ethan Salas, 16, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, and the consensus top overall prospect in this year's international signing period class, received a $5.6 million bonus with the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
2022-23 International Signing Period: Dodgers Add Joendry Vargas, Arnaldo Lantigua & More
The 2022-23 international signing period began on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were plenty active despite having only $4,144,000 to spend, which is tied with the Texas Rangers for the lowest bonus pool in the Majors. The Dodgers came to terms with 13 international amateur free agents, including Joendry...
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal
The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m. Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m. Anaheim...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8...
“There’s rumblings about certain players on the team not being happy” - CJ McCollum reveals the Toronto Raptors are on the verge of making a move
CJ McCollum's statement provides a bit more credibility to a secret that everyone in the league already knows about.
