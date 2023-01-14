ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Trooper has a roadside chat with owl

One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN missionary in Ukraine describes attacks

'He almost died': Nashville family wants justice …. A 21-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the chest Saturday night. While the family does not know the motive, they suspect it was an attempted robbery or carjacking.
NASHVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Four area boys and three area girls teams ranked in latest TN AP Basketball Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Single Ticket-holder in Maine Wins $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

Once again Friday the 13th has been lucky for Mega Millions®! A single ticket-holder in Maine will be celebrating a very happy new year after that ticket is the only one to match all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. The prize is $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash), which is the second largest jackpot in the history of the game! These final jackpot amounts are slightly different from the estimates and are based on actual sales. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
MAINE STATE
WATE

Chilly again overnight

It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

GMT Weather Hit 1-14-23

GMT Weather Hit 1-14-23
TENNESSEE STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee

It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree Helping to Promote Tennessee Songwriters Week

The Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree is partnering with The Harvester for a Tennessee Songwriters Week. Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week was established in 2019 to support music venues, celebrate songwriters with live performances in all genres of music, drive visitation and inspire travelers to experience the state’s music stores, history, attractions and venues. During the first two weeks of February, more than 50 music venues are hosting qualifying rounds across the state from Memphis to Northeast Tennessee. Songwriters chosen to advance from the qualifying rounds will perform at one of seven pre-determined showcase events.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
