Once again Friday the 13th has been lucky for Mega Millions®! A single ticket-holder in Maine will be celebrating a very happy new year after that ticket is the only one to match all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. The prize is $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash), which is the second largest jackpot in the history of the game! These final jackpot amounts are slightly different from the estimates and are based on actual sales. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO