ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Former Dodger Reliever Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Another Dodger from the 2022 club is officially moving on. Last season, the Dodgers made a fringe move during the campaign, inking righty reliever Heath Hembree to a minor league deal. After some time with the organization he was released in September. Now he's heading to the Tampa Bay Rays...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Centre Daily

Walker’s Addition to Phillies Makes Starting Staff Stronger

When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Taijuan Walker to a four-year, $72 million deal, it clearly strengthened the starting pitching staff. With Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez ahead of him, Walker will be featured likely as a No. 4 starter. Walker will also be featured quite a bit against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?

Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold

To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy