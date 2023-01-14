Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Former Dodger Reliever Signs with Tampa Bay Rays
Another Dodger from the 2022 club is officially moving on. Last season, the Dodgers made a fringe move during the campaign, inking righty reliever Heath Hembree to a minor league deal. After some time with the organization he was released in September. Now he's heading to the Tampa Bay Rays...
Centre Daily
Walker’s Addition to Phillies Makes Starting Staff Stronger
When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Taijuan Walker to a four-year, $72 million deal, it clearly strengthened the starting pitching staff. With Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez ahead of him, Walker will be featured likely as a No. 4 starter. Walker will also be featured quite a bit against...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?
Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
Centre Daily
Lakers Injury Report: Availability of Ailing Domantas Sabonis For LA-Sacramento Revealed
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's looked like a shoo-in to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City next month as his team's best player, has apparently been battling a non-COVID-19 illness of late. This morning, he was previously listed as questionable to suit up for tonight's matchup against your Los Angeles Lakers.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold
To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
Centre Daily
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
