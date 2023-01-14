Read full article on original website
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur
Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
Daniil Medvedev lashes out at Australian Open fan: ‘F–k off’
Daniil Medvedev lashed out at a presumed heckler during his opening match of the 2023 Australian Open. The Russian tennis pro opened this year’s tournament Monday with a first-round match against American Marcos Giron at Rod Laver Arena. But as Medvedev was about to finish the match, he turned around to a spectator and yelled for them to “f–k off.” The crowd audibly gasped. Medvedev, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, had won the first two sets, 6-0, 6-1. The incident came during the final game of the third set when he was up 5-2. Medvedev was hit with a code violation by...
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Swiatek's father doesn't believe daughter enters as favourite for Australian Open: "I would rather say that she enters the tournament as the number 1 tennis player"
The father of Iga Swiatek doesn't think his daugther is the favourite for the Australian Open but rather the top-ranked WTA player at the event. Swiatek will enter the Australian Open as the number one player in the world and many, correctly assume, that she's got a pretty good chance to win the event. She's been very tough to beat in the past couple of months but slightly easier than at the start of the year. She was already beaten by Pegula, whom many consider a dark horse candidate at the Australian Open.
After 1st vacation, Taylor Townsend gets 1st Slam win as mom
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As Taylor Townsend was preparing to return to professional tennis after becoming a mom nearly two years ago, she sought counsel from a couple of pretty good sources: Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters. Clijsters, who collected three of her four Grand Slam titles as a...
Andrey Rublev beats Thiem in 1st round at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat wild-card entry Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Thiem, a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open winner the same year, missed much of 2021 due to injuries but has recovered from outside the top 350 last year to a place just inside the top 100. He was given a wild-card entry by tournament organizers. “When you see you have to play against Dominic you know it’s not going to be easy. I know he’s going through some not easy times so I wish him all the best to come back to the level he can be as fast as possible,” Rublev said. Rublev will next play either the Australian qualifier Max Purcell or Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.
Collins finding a new recipe for success ahead of Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- If every tournament could be played in Australia, Danielle Collins would be first in line to sign up. The 29-year-old Floridian has always been able to count on her best tennis showing up in Australia. It's where she made her first major semifinal in 2019 and her first major final last year, where she defeated Iga Swiatek before losing to Ashleigh Barty.
Andreescu’s ‘Aha moment’ made Australian Open win possible
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago.
Gauff, Pegula power into second round at Australian Open
Coco Gauff raced into the second round of the Australian Open and a clash with Emma Raducanu on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile fellow American Jessica Pegula also enjoyed an easy passage, dropping just one game. Gauff,...
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
Jessica Pegula loses only 1 games in Australian Open opener
Jessica Pegula couldn't imagine a better start to the 2023 Australian Open as she became the first player to advance. The 28-year-old American took on world no. 143 Jaqueline Cristian from Romania in the first round. The third-seeded Pegula was a big favourite, especially after beating world no. 1 Iga Swiatek only a week ago.
Andreescu delighted with 'solid' start to Australian Open, eyes up Swiatek clash: "I know I can be back in that position like I was in 2019"
Bianca Andreescu made a winning start in Melbourne beating Marie Bouzkova in straight sets and she's pleased about it while hoping for the Swiatek clash. Andreescu played a really solid match to down a tricky player who is certainly a top talent. It was a continuation of growth for Andreescu as she looks to hit her peak again on the biggest of stages. She talked about the match noting that she just wanted to keep up her intensity throughout the match:
Rublev Handles Thiem In Melbourne Opener
Andrey Rublev won his fifth straight ATP Head2Head meeting with Dominic Thiem as he expertly navigated a challenging opening-round draw on Tuesday at the Australian Open. In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win, the fifth seed followed a familiar game plan as he controlled the match with his booming forehand and serve.
Medvedev shines in Austrlaian Open 1st round win over Giron in Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev faced no issues against Marcos Giron in the first round of the Australian Open as he won in straight sets 6-0 6-1 6-2 to move on. The Russian was happy to return to the Rod Laver Arena in a competitive format after his last competitive match ended there in disaster. There was no signs of discomfort from the Russian as he quickly found his rhythm and showed everyone why he was the 2nd best at the event last year. Giron tried everything that he could but there was no rescue.
Swiatek’s perfectionism and more to know at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As well as everything is going so far for Iga Swiatek — the No. 1 ranking; three Grand Slam titles overall; a tour-high eight trophies and a 37-match winning streak in 2022 — the 21-year-old from Poland is always looking to improve. One...
Could it be The One for Caroline Garcia?
When one looks at the list of contenders for this Australian Open title, the name of Caroline Garcia has to stand out. She was the incredibly in-form player of the end of 2022, she’s been someone expected to win majors for years and she brings a rare “when she’s on, she can beat anybody anywhere” kind of vibe. Everybody on Tour knows how unplayable she can be. But everybody on Tour also knows she’s still running, at 29 years old, after her first Grand Slam title. And it’s not always a good thing to be perceived as “yes, she’s that good but…”
