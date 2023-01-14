The Center for Arts Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening on Friday, January 13. “I am so excited to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Joseph is a beautiful story of forgiveness, redemption, hope amid darkness, and the fulfillment of dreams. Sold into slavery by jealous brothers then wrongly accused by Potiphar’s wife, Joseph finds himself thrown in prison. Have you ever been there? Misunderstood, mistreated, wrongly accused, and betrayed? As I have told my cast during the rehearsal process, “Go, Go, Go Joseph” is my favorite song of the show…it is a party in the dungeon during Joseph’s darkest hours. The beautiful thing about this scene is the celebration takes place in prison. No one came to let him out. He’s still doing time, yet the party is on. I truly believe joy and thanksgiving are great weapons to defeat darkness. It’s easy to complain when things are bad but to stand in the midst of these trying times and give praise to God and celebrate is a powerful weapon in your hand,” shares Denise Parton, the show’s Director and the Center’s Director of Education.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO