6 Live Shows this Week-January 16, 2023
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 16 -January 22, 2023. 1Twilight Train. Thursday, January 19, 7:30 pm. 3rd...
Center for Arts Presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
The Center for Arts Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening on Friday, January 13. “I am so excited to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Joseph is a beautiful story of forgiveness, redemption, hope amid darkness, and the fulfillment of dreams. Sold into slavery by jealous brothers then wrongly accused by Potiphar’s wife, Joseph finds himself thrown in prison. Have you ever been there? Misunderstood, mistreated, wrongly accused, and betrayed? As I have told my cast during the rehearsal process, “Go, Go, Go Joseph” is my favorite song of the show…it is a party in the dungeon during Joseph’s darkest hours. The beautiful thing about this scene is the celebration takes place in prison. No one came to let him out. He’s still doing time, yet the party is on. I truly believe joy and thanksgiving are great weapons to defeat darkness. It’s easy to complain when things are bad but to stand in the midst of these trying times and give praise to God and celebrate is a powerful weapon in your hand,” shares Denise Parton, the show’s Director and the Center’s Director of Education.
Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
Honorees will be recognized at Business at its Best on Feb. 7. The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
The Top 5 Most Instagrammable Tourist Attractions in Tennessee
If you are wondering what is the “most instagrammable” tourist spot in Tennessee, we have the answer. Research conducted by Family Destinations Guide analyzed Instagram hashtag data to create the top five spots. Taking first place on the list is “The King of Rock n Roll’s” home Graceland....
Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Originally from Southern California, Bailey is now gaining steadfast attention in her current home of Nashville with her original music and performances, and now in Texas with the radio release of her new single “The Rearview and Me” in the Lonestar state. Her dream is to take country music back to its roots, pay homage to the legends, and keep the genuine and authentic sound of country music alive!
Disney Animation Immersive Experience Sets Date for Nashville Exhibition
Following a celebrated world premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022, Lighthouse Immersive’s highly anticipated Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will see its U.S. premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Cleveland (850 E. 72nd St.) on Jan. 19, 2023. The exhibition will open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) on...
Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show
The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived. As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
MTSU NAACP President, History Professor to Headline MLK Observance
Middle Tennessee State University will observe the 27th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a special evening ceremony and traditional candlelight vigil will be held in honor of the slain civil rights leader. The special event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 6...
2023 Events at Ryman Auditorium
Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. The multi-genre band was formed in 2004.The band’s founding members are Rachael Price, Mike “McDuck” Olson, Bridget Kearney, and Mike Calabrese. Keyboardist Akie Bermiss joined the band on tour in 2017 and was first credited on their 2018 album Free Yourself Up; guitarist James Cornelison joined in 2021, after Olson left the band. Their sound is unique and a performance you don’t want to miss.
OBITUARY: St. John Courtenay Jr.
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, St. John Courtenay, Jr., age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A native of Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late St. John Courtenay of Charleston, SC and Margaret Hayne Beattie Courtenay of Greenville, SC. St....
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne ‘Betsy’ Russell
Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Russell, age 104 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on January 13, 2023. She was born in Hillsboro, Il and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Russell; parents, Guy McCamant, and Edna Wallace McCamant. Mrs. Russell was a...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2023 Preseason Schedule
Nashville Soccer Club will kick off its 2023 preseason on Monday, Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla. with the first of three phases, two of which will take place in Florida, and one of them in Music City. The Boys in Gold will participate in seven preseason matches through Feb. 17.
South College Launching Associate of Science in Nursing Program Upon Approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing
The South College campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee are launching an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program upon approval by the Tennessee Board of Nursing. This is the first ASN program to launch for the institution which is offered through campus. instruction over seven quarters. Students work to...
Preds Weekly Update for January 16, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch
Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week. January 9th, 3-0 win @ Ottawa Senators. January...
Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day
January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are enjoyed by more than 200 million Americans every year.
Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location
The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th. Known for its Southern-style meat and three, the restaurant told WSMV they are not quite done yet. Stating to WSMV, Kahlil Arnold shared he had plans to close Arnold’s for about a year and then open...
OBITUARY: Joe Ann Shoffner
Joe Ann Shoffner, age 72, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully at home on January 14th, 2023, surrounded by her loving friends and family. She was born on September 18th, 1950, to parents Clarence Warrick and Dorothy Ashford of Murfreesboro, TN. Joe Ann is preceded by her grandparents, John and...
WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132100- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong thunderstorms with small hail may occur across Middle Tennessee through 6pm. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers beginning Friday morning and continuing off and on through Saturday morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 1-2 inches can be expected specifically across the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau.
