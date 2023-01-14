Read full article on original website
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi
The Detroit Red Wings have a big decision to make when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s future with the team. The scrappy winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is arguably one of the Red Wings’ top rental candidates. If negotiations with the 2013 second-round pick end up not leading to an extension before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here, we very well could see the Sudbury native moved. After all, he is too valuable of an asset to potentially lose for nothing through free agency.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche - NHL (1/16/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a disappointing loss to one of the worst teams in the league, the Detroit Red Wings will try and get back on the winning track Monday afternoon against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. After taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday, the Red Wings had...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade
With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
The Sabres look to break their three-game losing streak in Nashville.
Roman Josi is one of the elite defensemen in the NHL, but he’s 14 points behind Rasmus Dahlin and has played two more games. Dahlin has nine points in his last five games.
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn’t done in regulation time since Dec. 6 at Seattle — was especially satisfying at Madison Square Garden. “You have to capitalize on their mistakes and I got rewarded,″ the 22-year-old Caufield said. ”And this is the second-best place to play after the Bell Centre.”
Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2023 Preseason Schedule
Nashville Soccer Club will kick off its 2023 preseason on Monday, Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla. with the first of three phases, two of which will take place in Florida, and one of them in Music City. The Boys in Gold will participate in seven preseason matches through Feb. 17.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Nyquist Faces Uncertain Future With Team
The Columbus Blue Jackets face some tough decisions upcoming as we continue to count down to the Mar 3 trade deadline. Among those decisions is the future of Gus Nyquist with the team. Recall last season that rumors surfaced around Nyquist even though he had time left on his contract....
“There’s rumblings about certain players on the team not being happy” - CJ McCollum reveals the Toronto Raptors are on the verge of making a move
CJ McCollum's statement provides a bit more credibility to a secret that everyone in the league already knows about.
