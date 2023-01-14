NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn’t done in regulation time since Dec. 6 at Seattle — was especially satisfying at Madison Square Garden. “You have to capitalize on their mistakes and I got rewarded,″ the 22-year-old Caufield said. ”And this is the second-best place to play after the Bell Centre.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO