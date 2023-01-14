Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
Related
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warm winds Thursday... cooler, wetter changes coming
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly winds - possibly gusting over 30 mph - will help bring temperatures to their highest levels of the week. Expect highs deep in the 70s on the mainland and 60s to near 70 for most beaches and barrier islands. Wilmington’s longstanding record high for January 19 - 76, set in 1950 - should at least be challenged if not broken. Thursday’s skies will feature spells of sunshine, though moisture could manifest in scattered clouds, patchy fog banks, and even a rogue shower late.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: another, albeit quick, round of January warmth
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with mild days. Following highs near 70 Wednesday, look for lower and middle 70s Thursday. This forecast approaches a longstanding Wilmington record. For January 19, the record is 76 set in 1950. A cold front and active moisture jet introduce changes...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer & unsettled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a not-as-crisp start to your Tuesday morning in the lower and middle 40s as clouds become widespread overnight. Isolated fog could make an appearance in your work or school commute; remember: low beams are the way to go!
WECT
North Front Street reopens after months of construction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months of construction on North Front Street to install various improvements, the street has finally reopened as of Wednesday, Jan. 18. The project began in March of last year and took place in two phases. The first closed N Front between Grace and Chestnut streets, and the second focused on N Front between Grace and Walnut streets.
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
WECT
Lane closed on I-140 following crash
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a vehicle crash along I-140 currently has one lane closed. According to the announcement, the right, eastbound lane is closed as of this time near U.S. 421. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
WECT
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co....
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17. According to their release, crews responded to a tractor trailer fire along U.S. 17 near mile marker 47 at around 3:09 a.m. on Jan. 18. Leland Fire/Rescue was able to quickly extinguish the...
WECT
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance. Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade. Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.
WECT
Portion of Market St. shut down near N 30th St. following traffic incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that the east and westbound lanes are currently shut down at the 3000 block of Market St. following a traffic incident. According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N 30th...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
WECT
Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chatham County Police Department is working with the Wilmington Police Department to investigate human remains found in the Savannah River on Jan. 18. “This morning, Chatham County Police Department officers responded after human remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the...
WECT
‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration. Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. Pender Co. board approve changes to outdoor sheltering, tethering rules for pets. Updated: 6...
WECT
Wilmington named one of the best small cities for moviemakers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington ranks second in the country on MovieMaker’s list of the best small cities and towns to live and work as a moviemaker in 2023. The Port City jumped up six spots from last year’s list and is second only to Santa Fe, New Mexico.
WECT
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina. “He killed my baby,” said Bulla Brodzinski, KC Johnson’s partner. “I don’t know who this guy is but...
WECT
Missing Pender County woman safely found
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
WECT
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co. board approve changes...
WECT
Incubus, Coheed and Cambria to perform in Wilmington on May 23
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incubus and special guest Coheed and Cambria are scheduled to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday, May 23. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here. Incubus, which has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide,...
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
Comments / 0