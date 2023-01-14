ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: warm winds Thursday... cooler, wetter changes coming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly winds - possibly gusting over 30 mph - will help bring temperatures to their highest levels of the week. Expect highs deep in the 70s on the mainland and 60s to near 70 for most beaches and barrier islands. Wilmington’s longstanding record high for January 19 - 76, set in 1950 - should at least be challenged if not broken. Thursday’s skies will feature spells of sunshine, though moisture could manifest in scattered clouds, patchy fog banks, and even a rogue shower late.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: another, albeit quick, round of January warmth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with mild days. Following highs near 70 Wednesday, look for lower and middle 70s Thursday. This forecast approaches a longstanding Wilmington record. For January 19, the record is 76 set in 1950. A cold front and active moisture jet introduce changes...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: trending warmer & unsettled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a not-as-crisp start to your Tuesday morning in the lower and middle 40s as clouds become widespread overnight. Isolated fog could make an appearance in your work or school commute; remember: low beams are the way to go!
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

North Front Street reopens after months of construction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months of construction on North Front Street to install various improvements, the street has finally reopened as of Wednesday, Jan. 18. The project began in March of last year and took place in two phases. The first closed N Front between Grace and Chestnut streets, and the second focused on N Front between Grace and Walnut streets.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane closed on I-140 following crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a vehicle crash along I-140 currently has one lane closed. According to the announcement, the right, eastbound lane is closed as of this time near U.S. 421. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17. According to their release, crews responded to a tractor trailer fire along U.S. 17 near mile marker 47 at around 3:09 a.m. on Jan. 18. Leland Fire/Rescue was able to quickly extinguish the...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
WECT

Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chatham County Police Department is working with the Wilmington Police Department to investigate human remains found in the Savannah River on Jan. 18. “This morning, Chatham County Police Department officers responded after human remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Missing Pender County woman safely found

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Incubus, Coheed and Cambria to perform in Wilmington on May 23

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Incubus and special guest Coheed and Cambria are scheduled to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday, May 23. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here. Incubus, which has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Italian restaurant ‘Elizabeth’s Pizza’ closing its doors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Port City staple is closing its doors. Elizabeth’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Wilmington says it’s temporarily closing. The business says the closure is due to complications and other limitations associated with a long standing insurance claim for storm damage. They say...
WILMINGTON, NC

