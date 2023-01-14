WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly winds - possibly gusting over 30 mph - will help bring temperatures to their highest levels of the week. Expect highs deep in the 70s on the mainland and 60s to near 70 for most beaches and barrier islands. Wilmington’s longstanding record high for January 19 - 76, set in 1950 - should at least be challenged if not broken. Thursday’s skies will feature spells of sunshine, though moisture could manifest in scattered clouds, patchy fog banks, and even a rogue shower late.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO