Read full article on original website
Clint Cervenka
2d ago
man my numbers are way off. congratulations to everyone. I hope you use your money wisely.
Reply
9
Related
Fresno makes Forbes’ best CA cities to live in 2023 list, but where?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”. For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. According to the study, Fresno […]
These are the ‘best’ California cities to live in during 2023, according to Forbes
With its year-round summer like weather, various beaches and iconic landmarks, California can be the ideal place to live — if you can afford it. An October report from Forbes ranked the “best” California cities people should live in during the new year based on key factors, such as a city’s median home price, personal […]
Fox40
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
California reservoir update, January 16, 2023
Nearly three weeks of non-stop rain have dramatically increased the water levels at California lakes and reservoirs bringing the state out of what was considered an extreme drought prior to Christmas. Shasta has increased from 32% of capacity to 51% of capacity in 3 weeks. Oroville increased from 30% to...
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YAHOO!
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine, but 2 Calif. tickets come close
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine matched Friday night's winning numbers to score the lottery game's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. But two people who bought tickets in California — one in Riverside and the other in Burlingame — matched 5 numbers for prizes of more than $900,000 each.
Player who won California lottery to collect millions over 30 years
The person who won $2 billion dollars in the California Powerball in the United States, has the possibility of cashing out once a year. This option became effective, after the two-month term to claim the money with the one-time payment elapsed.
Storms force California to look harder at capturing rainfall to ease drought
The state’s farms and cities need more water despite recent rain and snow.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
4 “Big Winner” Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There was a grand prize winner for last night's Mega Millions drawing. Someone in the state of Maine matched all five white balls along with the mega ball to claim the Mega Millions' 2nd largest jackpot ever. The jackpot was worth $1.35 Billion dollars. "Big Winners" are tickets that matched...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Looking ahead: when will relief arrive for California residents?
All eyes have been on the West Coast in recent weeks as round after round of rain and snow pummeled the region. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is on the way for the region - including some dry weather. The latest round of wet...
UCSD Guardian
California’s Hypocrisy Problem
California has earned its reputation as the left-wing bastion of America. Having voted for the Democratic nominee in every presidential election since 1992, the California Democratic Party now holds the governorship and supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. Such control would make one assume that California is a liberal haven, the product of what unilateral Democratic control looks like. And while California does have many of these policies — be it higher taxes, higher-paid teachers, or relaxed drug enforcement, it also has many issues. Some are common in high-population states, but some are unique to California and pose complex questions about the true motives of its supposedly liberal residents.
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: UNRELENTING RAINFALL STILL HAMMERING THE STATE
Another bout of storms forecast in California before an expected repreive. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Updates: I-80 reopens in Sierra, Biden OKs major disaster declaration, Wilton Evacuation Order lifted
Northern California can expect much lighter amounts of rain on Sunday, a day after the region got hammered by heavy rainfall that flooded roadways and prompted another round of evacuation orders. In the Sierra, Interstate 80 has reopened with chain controls after heavy snowfall brought travel to a standstill. But...
Comments / 7