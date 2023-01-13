Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Annual Pass Sales Have Resumed for These Disney Parks
Purchasing a new Annual Pass for Disney Parks has been a challenging task since the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort reopened during the pandemic. While sales of new Annual Passes have remained paused for Guests planning to frequent Walt Disney World, the Disneyland Resort has opened up its Magic Key queue a couple of times, only for passes to quickly sell out, and sales to be paused once again.
disneytips.com
Is This Walt Disney World Park Permanently Closing Its Doors?
At the end of 2022, an article was published asking one fateful question: Is Animal Kingdom closing its doors for good?. The article claims that Animal Kingdom will close not long after its 25th anniversary (April 22, 2023). However, there’s very little evidence for this. Animal Kingdom is indeed...
disneytips.com
Disney Is Looking for Character Performers for Its Newest Themed Land
Last week, we reported on Disney California Adventure Park’s newest change: the retheming of Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo. Now, we’re here to report a fun update on the situation!. During last year’s D23 Expo, it was announced that California Adventure Park’s Pacific Wharf would be rethemed into...
disneytips.com
What is the DisneylandForward Expansion? An Unofficial Project Guide
If you follow Disney Parks news or perhaps attended the most recent D23 Expo, then you may be familiar with the proposed DisneylandForward expansion, which will allow Disneyland to utilize existing space to create new theme park experiences. However, as the project remains in its early infancy, a lot of discrepancy and confusion surrounds the details of this future expansion.
disneytips.com
Disney World’s Latest Immersive Experience May Be Struggling to Entice Guests
The Walt Disney World Resort has seen several new experiences open to Guests over the last year, including attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, new dining experiences like the BoardWalk Deli at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and even a new fully immersive two-day adventure aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
disneytips.com
The Newest DOLE Whip Flavors at Walt Disney World You Have to Try
The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the best theme park snacks anywhere with the likes of churros, corn dog nuggets, Mickey premium ice cream bars, Mickey-shaped pretzels, popcorn (and its accompanying souvenir buckets), and so much more. Of course, one of the most popular Disney snacks...
disneytips.com
Disney Cancels Performances of Fantasmic! for at Least the Next Month
Fantasmic! has been one of the most popular shows at both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort since the nighttime spectacular debuted in 1998 and 1992, respectively. The show, which features none other than Mickey Mouse as he takes on some of Disney’s most iconic villains when they invade his dream, has returned to its near-nightly performances by the Rivers of America in Disneyland and within the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
disneytips.com
Could New Changes at Downtown Disney Spell Progress For DisneylandForward?
Recent reports show that Downtown Disney is currently undergoing a period of new changes, possibly linking back to previously announced plans for DisneylandForward. DisneylandForward, a plan announced by the Disneyland Resort to reevaluate zoning approvals in the city of Anaheim to best utilize available space for new projects, sparked the question of whether or not the Company would remove the Downtown Disney District (DTD) in favor of a new theme park or hotel. In fact, Disneyland previously confirmed the removal of Downtown Disney’s AMC movie theater in 2018 was supposed to provide space for a fourth hotel location on the property, though these plans later fell through.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Check Out a Close Encounter With This Fan-Favorite Flightless Bird at Animal Kingdom
Out of all the theme parks that make up Walt Disney World Resort, it comes as no surprise that Animal Kingdom is the wildest!. From close encounters with dinosaurs to yetis, to the inhabitants of Pandora, to larger-than-life insects, to real-life wild animals, the thrills Guests can find at Animal Kingdom are unrivaled at Walt Disney World. But it isn’t all thrilling; much of Animal Kingdom’s attractions are just as traditionally enthralling as other Disney Parks. Guests can find live performances, educational entertainment, and even interactions with face characters.
disneytips.com
Fan Made Game Allows Guests to Visit a Vintage Disney World’s EPCOT
With just one little spark and a whole lot of computer magic, Disney fans can now travel back in time to a vintage EPCOT Center as it was on Opening Day in this new virtual reality game. On October 24, 1982, EPCOT’s Future World and World Showcase opened to the...
disneytips.com
Quarterly Report Reveals Guests Experienced Heart Issues, Falls, and More at Walt Disney World Last Fall
Walt Disney World is known as the Most Magical Place on Earth, and that’s true! For many, Walt Disney World Resort is also considered one of the safest places on Earth. Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World has extensive security and has conducted extensive safety tests on each attraction to ensure nobody gets hurt. However, some things happen that are simply out of Disney’s control.
disneytips.com
7 Reasons Why We Love Joffrey’s Coffee at Walt Disney World
When you think of coffee, Starbucks is often a brand that comes to mind. But when it comes to coffee in the Walt Disney World Resort, Starbucks isn’t the only place to stop by, even though the Main Street Bakery in Magic Kingdom continues to attract long lines. Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is the official specialty coffee of The Walt Disney Company, and so it can be found through the Disney Parks and Resorts. Guests will become familiar with Joffrey’s offerings when visiting the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and vacationing with Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line.
disneytips.com
Disney Releases Dates For Popular Event With Exclusive Characters
Many Disney fans particularly love character meet-and-greets, even trying “collect” photos and/or signatures of some of Disney Parks more exclusive characters. Moreover, one event is known for its to-die-for encounters with some of the rarest and never-before-seen iterations of classic and beloved Disney characters. Disney has just announced 2023 Moonlight Magic dates for this extra special After Hours event!
disneytips.com
Where to Find the BEST Garlic Bread in Walt Disney World
When dining at Walt Disney World, there is a wide selection of cuisines for Guests to enjoy. These include American, African, British, Chinese, German, Moroccan, Polynesian, and many more. Guests can enjoy a variety of cuisines in the Disney Parks and outside, too, in the Disney Resort hotels. Dining experiences...
disneytips.com
Magic Kingdom Area Impacted by Fireworks Accident
After a pyrotechnic accident within the Magic Kingdom during a fireworks performance, the Walt Disney World Resort closed areas of Fantasyland to Guests. As part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration, Walt Disney World debuted Disney Enchantment, a new nighttime spectacular within Magic Kingdom Park, including fireworks and other special effects. However, compared to its predecessor, Happily Ever After, many Guests reacted to the anniversary performance with less than satisfactory reviews, potentially prompting its swift removal once the 50th celebration ends this March.
Comments / 0