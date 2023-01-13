When you think of coffee, Starbucks is often a brand that comes to mind. But when it comes to coffee in the Walt Disney World Resort, Starbucks isn’t the only place to stop by, even though the Main Street Bakery in Magic Kingdom continues to attract long lines. Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is the official specialty coffee of The Walt Disney Company, and so it can be found through the Disney Parks and Resorts. Guests will become familiar with Joffrey’s offerings when visiting the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and vacationing with Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line.

