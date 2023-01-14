Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
Merced County on road to recovery after storm
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The road to recovery has just begun for those most affected by the intense floods which have impacted parts of Merced County. Those areas include the city of Merced and the small community of Planada, where evacuation warnings were lifted Monday. FEMA began its operation at the emergency shelter at […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: CHP Warns To Stay Home If Possible
Update at 9:03am: Due to the “extreme amount of snow,” the CHP reports that it has temporarily closed Highway 4 from Meko Drive in Arnold to Bear Valley. Update at 8:05am: Creating new traffic concerns this morning, there is now snow falling in some of the lower foothill communities, such as Sonora. Use extra caution today if you must travel. It comes on top of earlier roadway flooding and other hazards.
abc10.com
Vehicle submerged under flood water leads to rescue of driver in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital Monday with hypothermia symptoms after South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews found his car trapped under flood waters near Tracy. Fire officials got the call around 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was stuck in the water. Driving through...
Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
Evacuation order issued for Arbor Mobile Home Park in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo, in San Joaquin County, due to flooding. More than 170 residents of the mobile home park have already been evacuated after water levels started to rise quickly in the neighborhood. For the past 10 […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County
A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
mymotherlode.com
Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
Bakersfield Channel
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
KMPH.com
Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
mymotherlode.com
Power Outages Occurring Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — Power outages are becoming prevalent across the Mother Lode this morning. There are four notable outages that have occurred over the last few hours. In the Pinecrest area, there 491 PG&E customers without electricity, 471 near Dorrington and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 99 in the area between Angels Camp and San Andreas, and 580 spread between Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and Glencoe.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
Water levels in Merced County dams remain high as more rain approaches
Evacuations could become critical in Merced County for homes in the path of a potential disaster as more storms approach this weekend.
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Pair Of Tree Hazards Cleared On Lyons Street In Sonora
Update at noon: The Sonora PD reports that public works department crews have removed the trees that fell at two locations along Lyons Street and traffic is again moving freely. Update at 10:54am: The Sonora Police Department reports that a fallen tree on Lyons Street near Hope Lane has successfully...
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
