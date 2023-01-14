ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at our top stories from January 9 to January 13, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023

Lebanon Police Promote Travis Rourke to B-Detail Corporal

From the desk of Chief Mike Justice: We are pleased to announce the promotion of Travis Rourke to B-Detail Corporal. Travis was originally born in Dayton, Ohio but has lived in Tennessee since he was a child. He is a 1996 graduate of Beech High School in Hendersonville, TN. After High School Travis joined the […]
LEBANON, TN
Single Ticket-holder in Maine Wins $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

Once again Friday the 13th has been lucky for Mega Millions®! A single ticket-holder in Maine will be celebrating a very happy new year after that ticket is the only one to match all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. […]
MAINE STATE
Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day

January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a "hot" food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are […]
TENNESSEE STATE
The Top 5 Most Instagrammable Tourist Attractions in Tennessee

If you are wondering what is the "most instagrammable" tourist spot in Tennessee, we have the answer. Research conducted by Family Destinations Guide analyzed Instagram hashtag data to create the top five spots. Taking first place on the list is "The King of Rock n Roll's" home Graceland. There are 573,800 posts under Graceland related […]
TENNESSEE STATE
TDEC Announces Additional $125.9 Million in Water Infrastructure Investments

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced, January 6, 24 grants totaling $125,954,007 from the state's American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. The grants announced follow the announcement of 18 grants totaling $72,496,030 from the ARP fund […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Here’s What We Know About In-N-Out Burger Coming to Tennessee

We reported on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger is expanding to Tennessee. California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Science Fridays Friday, January 13, 1:00pm-2:00pm 2765 N Mt. Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN Mt. Juliet- Wilson County Library Come out and learn what makes science so cool! This session will be full of activities. The event is for […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
South College Launching Associate of Science in Nursing Program Upon Approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing

The South College campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee are launching an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program upon approval by the Tennessee Board of Nursing. This is the first ASN program to launch for the institution which is offered through campus instruction over seven quarters. Students work to build a strong academic foundation […]
NASHVILLE, TN
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company's plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out's first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson […]
FRANKLIN, TN
5 Questions to Ask When Seeking the Best Swimming Pool Contractor in Nashville

When you're looking for the best swimming pool contractor in Nashville, you can start the conversation with five key questions. These questions will tell you more about what it will be like to work with the contractor and how quickly they will complete the work. Plus, you'll learn more about the company's operations and expectations […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee’s State Capitol Lighting to Recognize Human Trafficking Prevention Awareness

Tennessee's state capitol will be highlighted in blue this weekend to raise awareness about human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Prevention month, a national observation to call attention to the crime. The Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) provides federal funding to seven programs serving human trafficking victims in Tennessee. The special blue lighting will […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $70,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year. "The Nashville Sounds Foundation is grateful to support Middle Tennessee area students in their pursuit of higher education for the eighth straight year," said […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Missing Teen: Savannah Riley

From Murfreesboro Police January 9, 2023 Savannah Riley, 14, was reported missing on January 7. Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area. Riley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If anyone sees Savannah Riley or know where she can […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Thomas Arthur Galyon

Mr. Thomas Arthur Galyon, age 90 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born in Loudon County, TN, on July 25, 1932, son of the late James Thomas Galyon and Callie Elizabeth Webb Galyon. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and was a U.S. Army veteran. […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
OBITUARY: Robert Lee Raines

Robert Lee Raines, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Robert was born September 27, 1937 in Fayetteville, NC and was the son of the late Brooks Hampton Raines and Media McCall Raines. He grew up in Red Springs, NC and was a 1955 graduate of Red Springs High […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
OBITUARY: Ethel Wyoma Hutchings

Mrs. Ethel Wyoma Hutchings, age 81, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Leonard and Lillie Mae Harris Martin. Mrs. Hutchings enjoyed going to Kentucky to play the poker machines. When she was home, she took care of all the animals she […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132100- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong thunderstorms with small hail may occur […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Ballet to Highlight Stories of Music City’s Past in ‘Anthology’ this February

Featuring choreography by award-winning creators and live music by MORGXN Nashville Ballet will continue their 2022-23 season and kick off the new year with the world premiere of Anthology. Conceptualized by Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Anthology will highlight unexplored stories of Music City's past. Inspired by his passion for community, music, and movement, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Ascend Federal Credit Union Opens New Location in Lebanon

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced the opening of its newest location in Lebanon. Located at 1719 West Main Street, the new branch office is the company's 27th location and second in Wilson County. The new full-service location offers a broad range of services, including checking, savings and youth […]
LEBANON, TN
OBITUARY: Dave William Smith Jr.

Dave William Smith Jr. went home to be with Jesus on January 9, 2023 at 1:20 pm. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed from this life to the next. Born on February 19, 1950, Dave was raised by his parents with his sisters on a farm on Horn Springs Road in […]
LEBANON, TN
