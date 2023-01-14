ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee’s State Capitol Lighting to Recognize Human Trafficking Prevention Awareness

Tennessee’s state capitol will be highlighted in blue this weekend to raise awareness about human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Prevention month, a national observation to call attention to the crime. The Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) provides federal funding to seven programs serving human trafficking victims in Tennessee. The special blue lighting will be visible across the city from Friday night until the sun rises Sunday morning.

“This month is an opportunity to learn some of the small indications of human trafficking,” OCJP Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “Some signs include someone who seems to have scripted or rehearsed responses in social situations, someone living at their place of employment, tattoos or branding on the neck or lower back, and poor physical or dental health.”

More than a thousand of these kind of tips from people suspecting human trafficking were reported in one year to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to the latest crime report.

In the latest year of statistics, agencies funded by OCJP served 793 victims of trafficking throughout Tennessee and the agencies provided training for more than 5,600 professionals statewide. For more information about National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month: https://www.state.gov/national-slavery-and-human-trafficking-prevention-month .

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the 24-hour Tennessee Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline  Toll-free Number is: 1-855-55-TNHTH (86484).

