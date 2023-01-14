ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week -January 11, 2023

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/05/23 to 01/11/23).

Here are highlights for this week.

  • From Kaleidoscope to Ginny & Georgia, and The Pale Blue Eye, Netflix takes the streaming chart by storm, with a whopping six titles as the most popular this week.
  • Yellowstone and 1923 are still on the list, and HBO Max has two titles on the list.

Here are the top ten titles this week.

  1. Kaleidoscope – Netflix
  2. The Menu – HBO Max
  3. Yellowstone – Paramout +
  4. Glass Onion:A Knives out Mystery – Netflix
  5. 1923 – Paramount +
  6. The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix
  7. White Noise – Netflix
  8. Ginny & Georgia – Netflix
  9. Wednesday – Netflix
  10. The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max

