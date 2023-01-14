Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week -January 11, 2023
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/05/23 to 01/11/23).
Here are highlights for this week.
- From Kaleidoscope to Ginny & Georgia, and The Pale Blue Eye, Netflix takes the streaming chart by storm, with a whopping six titles as the most popular this week.
- Yellowstone and 1923 are still on the list, and HBO Max has two titles on the list.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- Kaleidoscope – Netflix
- The Menu – HBO Max
- Yellowstone – Paramout +
- Glass Onion:A Knives out Mystery – Netflix
- 1923 – Paramount +
- The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix
- White Noise – Netflix
- Ginny & Georgia – Netflix
- Wednesday – Netflix
- The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
