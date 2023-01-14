ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023

By Austin Timberlake
 2 days ago

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 9 to January 13, 2023.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023

TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE January 12 – 18, 2023 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Unsubstantiated Threat on I-24 in Rutherford County Sunday Evening

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in his vehicle […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Single Ticket-holder in Maine Wins $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

Once again Friday the 13th has been lucky for Mega Millions®! A single ticket-holder in Maine will be celebrating a very happy new year after that ticket is the only one to match all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. […]
MAINE STATE
The Top 5 Most Instagrammable Tourist Attractions in Tennessee

If you are wondering what is the "most instagrammable" tourist spot in Tennessee, we have the answer. Research conducted by Family Destinations Guide analyzed Instagram hashtag data to create the top five spots. Taking first place on the list is "The King of Rock n Roll's" home Graceland. There are 573,800 posts under Graceland related […]
TENNESSEE STATE
OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Joe’ Wayne Bruggeman Jr.

Joseph "Joe" Wayne Bruggeman, Jr., age 56, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Residence at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe was born in Jefferson, Missouri, on October 7, 1966, to Joseph Bruggeman, Sr., and the late Sharon (Phillips) Bruggeman. He was a member of the Ashland City Church of Christ. Joe […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Here’s What We Know About In-N-Out Burger Coming to Tennessee

We reported on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger is expanding to Tennessee. California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee’s State Capitol Lighting to Recognize Human Trafficking Prevention Awareness

Tennessee's state capitol will be highlighted in blue this weekend to raise awareness about human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Prevention month, a national observation to call attention to the crime. The Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) provides federal funding to seven programs serving human trafficking victims in Tennessee. The special blue lighting will […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. Record Listening Hour Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 4 PM to 6 PM 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Enjoy listening to information about the record, and the artist's life then listen to the record in its entirety. […]
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
5 Questions to Ask When Seeking the Best Swimming Pool Contractor in Nashville

When you're looking for the best swimming pool contractor in Nashville, you can start the conversation with five key questions. These questions will tell you more about what it will be like to work with the contractor and how quickly they will complete the work. Plus, you'll learn more about the company's operations and expectations […]
NASHVILLE, TN
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company's plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out's first expansion east of Texas. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson […]
FRANKLIN, TN
South College Launching Associate of Science in Nursing Program Upon Approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing

The South College campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee are launching an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program upon approval by the Tennessee Board of Nursing. This is the first ASN program to launch for the institution which is offered through campus instruction over seven quarters. Students work to build a strong academic foundation […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville's Top Most Wanted Jeremiah T. Abel DOB: 8/21/1981 Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $70,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year. "The Nashville Sounds Foundation is grateful to support Middle Tennessee area students in their pursuit of higher education for the eighth straight year," said […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Missing Teen: Savannah Riley

From Murfreesboro Police January 9, 2023 Savannah Riley, 14, was reported missing on January 7. Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area. Riley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If anyone sees Savannah Riley or know where she can […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WEATHER Friday The 13th 2023 : You’re As Cold As Ice

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132100- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 257 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong thunderstorms with small hail may occur […]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Land in Kingston Springs Offers Ag Co-Op Like Nothing Else

The Land in Kingston Springs, Tennessee is a unique agricultural cooperative concept that was created by Leslie Mortimer Wallace, Steve Orchard and Malvin Mortimer beginning in 2017. The idea came from experiences Wallace had as a child in Sheffield, England and in her travels around the world working in the music business for 20 years. […]
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Opry Mills and Cardless Announce AMEX Partnership

Opry Mills is excited to announce the launch of a new credit card program in partnership with Cardless – Simon American Express Credit Card from Cardless. Nashville shoppers and diners can now take advantage of credits and save more on eligible purchases. The new credit card product enables Cardmembers to earn up to 5% back […]
NASHVILLE, TN
History Hidden Under the Rolling Hills of Cheatham County

Buried under 12 earthen mounds that lie in a deep bend in the Harpeth River in Cheatham County lies what is left of a civilization from the Mississippian period of Native American civilization that existed between 1000 and 1350 CE. Although Mound Bottom was first listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, […]
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Fugitive Wanted in Hickman County Added to TBI Most Wanted List

A fugitive wanted out of Hickman County has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. Marvin Deon Holt is 21 years old, is 6'3″ and weighs 185 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Clarification: Holt is wanted by Hickman County and TBI after failing to appear for court on a pending First […]
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Darold Teague

Darold Teague, age 81, of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center. Mr. Teague was born on August 23, 1941 in Earlington, Kentucky, to the late Rufus & Lillie Pendley Teague. He was a United States Army veteran and a retired truck driver who loved fishing and […]
ASHLAND CITY, TN
