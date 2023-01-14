Read full article on original website
ClutchPoints
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola drops shocking Premier League truth bomb after Man United defeat
Manchester City once again slipped up on Saturday in their pursuit of another Premier League title, suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat to Manchester United after giving up a pair of late goals in the second half. That now puts the Cityzens five points behind league leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners able to go eight points clear on Sunday with a victory in the North London Derby against Tottenham. Following the loss at Old Trafford, boss Pep Guardiola dropped a truth bomb on his side’s chances of winning it all.
chatsports.com
Arsenal and Tottenham players clash on the pitch after a Spurs supporter appears to kick Aaron Ramsdale following North London derby
Chaos erupted on the pitch following Sunday's North London derby as a Tottenham fan broke appeared kicked Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal emerged victorious from the Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium but things got heated between the players after the final whistle. More to follow...
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
SB Nation
Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham
Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
FOX Sports
Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th...
chatsports.com
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
Netball: England clinch Jamaica series win with hard-fought victory at Copper Box
England fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Jamaica 63-59 in their series decider.With the three-match series tied 1-1, there was a keen sense of anticipation at a sold-out Copper Box Arena.England made two changes from the side beaten in the second game, with Geva Mentor making her first start of the series and skipper Natalie Metcalf recalled at wing attack.Metcalf was influential as England took a four-goal lead into the second quarter.But Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world and one place below the Vitality Roses, surged back for a slender 31-30 lead at the halfway stage.England edged the final two quarters and Jamaica’s task was made harder by the suspension of wing defence Crystal Plummer for continuous obstruction.Metcalf said: “I feel really emotional. To secure the series on home soil, I’m really proud.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
How can Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?
A look at how Liverpool can qualify for the Champions League in what has been a difficult season for the Reds
WVNews
Spectator aims kick at Arsenal goalkeeper after EPL game
LONDON (AP) — A spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The incident took place moments after the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ramsdale went to pick...
SB Nation
Arsenal WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, FA WSL; Preview, time, TV, and 3 things to watch
Welcome to 2023, welcome back FA WSL, and welcome back to the title race. Chelsea’s first match of the year is a massive top of the table clash with second place Arsenal, at Emirates Stadium. Chelsea currently sit atop the WSL table due to Arsenal having a game in...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Wolves-Liverpool in replay; Napoli face new coach
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. There are six third-round replays in the FA Cup, with Liverpool looking to stay in realistic contention for a domestic trophy by beating Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup. An entertaining game ended 2-2 at Anfield on Jan. 7 and was tinged with controversy with Wolves having a late goal disallowed because of an offside not picked up by VAR cameras. Liverpool's only game since then was a 3-0 loss at Brighton in the league on Saturday, a low point in the team's season. Liverpool is in ninth place in the league, 19 points off first place, and already out of the League Cup. Among the other replays, non-league teams Chesterfield and Boreham Wood from the fifth tier of English soccer are in action against second-tier West Bromwich Albion and third-tier Accrington Stanley, respectively.
chatsports.com
Everton plot transfer swoop for £40m Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana... as Frank Lampard looks to sign the former Newcastle target on an initial loan spell
Frank Lampard, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Stade Rennais, Everton, Newcastle United Football Club. Everton have asked Rennes about taking their winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on an initial loan as Frank Lampard is keen on reinforcing his attacking line. The 20-year-old Ghana international was on Newcastle's list but his £40million price tag put...
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Tottenham face Arsenal in the North London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.
BBC
Man Utd make most powerful statement of Erik ten Hag tenure
Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United had been taken to school by Manchester City when they were thrashed in October, but he delivered on his insistence that lessons had been learned at a tumultuous Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten here by United...
