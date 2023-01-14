ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


 

OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard helps Blazers blast Mavericks, 136-119

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points and 10 assists while outplaying Dallas star Luka Doncic to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a convincing 136-119 victory over the visiting Mavericks on Saturday night. NBA scoring leader Doncic had a season-worst 15 points -- 19 below his average -- to go with...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Plans to Return From 3-Game Absence in Paris

PARIS --- The Chicago Bulls’ trip to “The City of Light” is already off to a bright start. DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team's brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Kraken create NHL history, sweep road trip of seven games

An 8-5 victory Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center gave the Seattle Kraken the distinction of being the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games. Defeating the Blackhawks also allowed the Kraken extend their current win streak to eight...
SEATTLE, WA

