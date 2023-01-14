Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $545,000
Impeccable 1.5 story basement home with stunning curb appeal. Open, split BR floorplan on main with a huge unfinished basement (already plumbed for a full BA) plus a large unfinished bonus room upstairs complete with a full BA that's already plumbed, sheet rocked & painted, just add fixtures & flooring. This home offers unlimited potential for additional living space...simply envision & implement your dreams to complete it your way. Large kitchen island w/quartz open to GR w/23' ceiling. Sink pre-wired for future disposal. Upgraded LVP floors installed on main in Oct '22 (carpet in secondary BR's).Wonderful walk-in pantry;generously sized 2 car grg, plumbed for future utility sink & two wi-fi operated openers. You'll love the huge Primary BR with sitting area & custom barn door leading to the luxury MBA w/a tiled shower & W-I closet. All BA's feature quartz counters. Pond views from the rear complete this idyllic setting! No Showings until after the Open House on Sat 1/14 from 12-3 PM.
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,500
New Home!! Avail Feb 1 Be the first to live in it! Sherrills Stream, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now !) large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, smart home. Bedroom and office space on main.2nd floor has living space, massive primary has 2 walk-in closets and dual sinks, laundry with washer /dryer Ideal for entertaining and events, lg back yard is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available Feb 1, 2023.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“R.C. Clodfelter said his motives for serving as a volunteer firefighter for 28 years were simple. ‘I did it for my community and my county and to help my fellow man.’ Clodfelter retired from the Troutman Fire Department after 28 years of service. He had served as chief of the department since Dec. 17, 1990.” (1/16)
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
860wacb.com
New Helipad Completed At Frye Regional Medical Center In Hickory
After several months of planning, construction and staff education, Frye Regional Medical Center has a new rooftop helipad, technically two helipads, located on the top floor of the hospital’s parking garage on North Center Street in Hickory. The medical center’s new helipad meets or exceeds all local and state...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Community comes together for an Evening with the Chief
A special Evening with the Chief was held at the Mooresville Police Department offering the community the opportunity to hear, as the chief noted, “things they are doing and where we are going” as well as a chance to take a tour of the new facility, which is located on Charlotte Highway. More than 70 people were in attendance for the event which was held before the holidays.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
Condo in historic downtown building carries Rock Hill’s highest price tag
A condominium in a historic building in downtown Rock Hill that once housed a bank is on the market at $1.7 million, registering as that city’s most expensive residential listing. The 3,324-square-foot unit is on the building’s fourth floor. It includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with features such...
Yadkinville woman discovers a car she purchased had rusted out frame, News 2 helps get issue resolved
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Michelle Craft needed a new car. She did some shopping around and settled on a 2008 Ford Escape from a local dealership. The car had more than 160,000 miles on it, but it was within her price range. “I spent $5,000 on that car,” Craft said....
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
WXII 12
Police presence at Lexington shopping center
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
woodworkingnetwork.com
EGGER’s acquires wood recycling facility
LEXINGTON, N.C. — EGGER Group, a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials, has acquired the business and assets of Novem Industries, Inc., a wood recycling facility located in Charlotte, N.C. The acquisition, via EGGER’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Timberpak, LLC, is expected to enhance the mission of EGGER Wood...
Cornelius police 'incredibly grateful' for meals provided by community as search continues for Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — This weekend marks one month since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, to a Bailey Middle School resource officer. However, it's been longer than that, 53 days, since the last confirmed sighting of Madalina getting off the school bus in her...
WBTV
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte. Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old inside. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling...
country1037fm.com
Authentic Thai Restaurant Now Open In Shelby, North Carolina
I was born and raised in Shelby, and I am super excited about a brand new restaurant there. I cannot wait to get back home to Cleveland County and try it. An authentic Thai restaurant is now open in Shelby, North Carolina. When I lived there, back in 1980 something,...
Man killed while cutting trees in NC; large limb falls while victim is 30-feet up
Ricardo Busto, 36, died in the incident Saturday afternoon, police said.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
Comments / 0