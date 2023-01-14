ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Spring-Ford thumps Norristown for 15th straight win, stays perfect in PAC

ROYERSFORD -- As the other top teams in the Pioneer Athletic Conference made their way to Spring-Ford High School for the league playoffs last season, the host Rams were left out. Instead of participating in the PAC Final Six on its home court, Spring-Ford practiced next door in the auxiliary...
ROYERSFORD, PA
Archbishop Wood puts together statement win at Neumann-Goretti

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA — Archbishop Wood junior Jalil Bethea proclaimed before this season how excited he was about the talent the Vikings had on their roster. The star junior — only bringing two career varsity starts into this season himself — also knew there were going to be growing pains.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brew Crew Philadelphia Showcase Standouts (Jan. 14, 2023)

Chad Graham (@CGraham_Sports) — This past Saturday, the Brew Crew Sports Philadelphia High School Showcase took place at the Kroc Center in Camden, N.J., with three boys’ games and three girls games. Here are the results of all six, along with standouts from the event:. Girls: Neumann-Goretti over Lincoln,...
CAMDEN, NJ
Gritty Molly Masciantonio living the dream as La Salle’s point guard

PHILADELPHIA — The only drifting white noise that early in the morning was the beep, beep, beep of a sanitation truck picking up trash on campus. Otherwise, darkness was her friend. Molly Masciantonio would make her way over to the Holy Family gym, fumbling through her pockets for the gym key she was given in the early-morning dust.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

