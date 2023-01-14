ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Froden’s two-goal game leads Firebirds to win in front of home fans

Another game, another win for the Firebirds. CV wrapped up their six-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners. 7,022 were on hand at Acrisure Arena to witness Jesper Froden record his second straight multi-goal game and the Firebirds’ 25th win of the season. The Firebirds set...
Recap: Boys’ soccer absolutely demolishes rivals St. Bonaventure

On Jan. 10, 2023, the Foothill Technology High School (Foothill Tech) Dragons kept their feet hot, crushing rivals St. Bonaventure with a cruel final score of 8-1. The Dragons recently lost their game against Cate on Jan. 7, so “we knew we had to bounce back quickly and take advantage of every opportunity we had,” said Merric Bayless ‘24.
