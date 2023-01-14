Read full article on original website
Rash of illness stopped Steel-High girls basketball team in its tracks this week
The Steel-High girls basketball team is expected to return to action soon following a a flu-like illness that spread through the locker room and forced the Rollers to forfeit two games this week. Athletic Director Andrew Erby confirmed the forfeited games and said the Roller girls will return to action...
HS roundup: Big run fuels Liverpool girls basketball win over Bishop Ludden
The Liverpool girls basketball team went on 22-2 first-half run and beat Bishop Ludden, 58-35, in a Salt City Athletic Conference game on Monday.
Clovis West boys basketball beats Central for first TRAC win of season
Clovis West earned its first league victory of the season on Friday with a 70-63 win over Central. Zachary Chauhan led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Dante Robinson scored 14 points for Clovis West. With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 18-2 overall.
KESQ
Froden’s two-goal game leads Firebirds to win in front of home fans
Another game, another win for the Firebirds. CV wrapped up their six-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners. 7,022 were on hand at Acrisure Arena to witness Jesper Froden record his second straight multi-goal game and the Firebirds’ 25th win of the season. The Firebirds set...
foothilldragonpress.org
Recap: Boys’ soccer absolutely demolishes rivals St. Bonaventure
On Jan. 10, 2023, the Foothill Technology High School (Foothill Tech) Dragons kept their feet hot, crushing rivals St. Bonaventure with a cruel final score of 8-1. The Dragons recently lost their game against Cate on Jan. 7, so “we knew we had to bounce back quickly and take advantage of every opportunity we had,” said Merric Bayless ‘24.
Highlights: Layla Davis and Village Christian take down Chaminade at Matt Denning Nike Hoops Classic
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Out of a seven-game slate, the 2023 Matt Denning Nike Hoops Classic saw one upset – Village Christian's 54-49 victory over Chaminade. Village Christian slowly built a lead all game, leading 16-15 after one quarter, 27-20 after two quarters, and 38-24 after three. The Eagles came ...
