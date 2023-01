Friday's Scores

Dominick Corley, a junior from Mead, won the boys 60-meter dash with a time of 6.80 seconds at the Spokane High School Invitational at The Podium on Sunday. Colville’s Allan McKeraghan was seventh in the event at 6.98 seconds. Corley and McKeraghan, with Trevor Cogley (Lake City) and Braxton Hinton (Cheney), placed second in the 4x200 relay at 1:29.55 running for the Spokane Speed Academy. Hinton, Cogley, McKeraghan and Lucas Paul won the 4x400 at 3:29.98.

