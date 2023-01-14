Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big 100: 25 women business leaders to watch in 2023
It’s hard to know what to expect from Arizona’s economy in 2023. The labor market remains very tight, with low unemployment, high levels of labor market churn, and a tremendous number of open jobs. But any income gains we are making are more than offset by inflation. Rising mortgage interest rates and low affordability have combined to generate a decline in home sales. But as venture deeper into 2023, one thing is certain: Arizona is filled with brilliant minds and innovative companies that are certain to guide us through any economic storms that come our way. That's why we created the AZ Big 100.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska wins US contracts in Arizona and Virginia worth $201m
Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a total of $201m, one to build a $103m academic building for Virginia State University, the other for a $98m data centre in Arizona. In Virginia, Skanska will build a 52,000 sq m academic commons building in the city of Petersburg. The...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
prescottenews.com
Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program – The Center Square
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
12news.com
Gulf in Arizona's divided government widens
The state Legislature's first week under divided government shows the gulf is widening. Plus: Will Republicans use the spending cap on schools as a bargaining chip?
kjzz.org
Save Our Schools Arizona reacts to Gov. Hobbs' plan to eliminate school vouchers
On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced her executive budget and revealed her desire to eliminate the state’s universal school voucher program. Nonpartisan organization Save Our Schools Arizona praised Hobbs, saying her agenda will benefit public education. Save Our Schools Executive Director Beth Lewis laid out some problems with the...
KOLD-TV
Senior adults not getting vaccinated, lead in COVID deaths in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the recent COVID-19 wave begins to recede, it’s becoming more apparent that the danger to seniors is not receding with it. Nearly 200 deaths in Arizona last week from COVID and 83% of them were 65 and older. In Pima County last...
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain-dead and on life support.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor’s Rocky Start: Oath Laugh, Inaugural Donation Questions, and Speech Walkout
Newly inaugurated Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is off to a rocky start, following a giggling bout at her swearing-in, questions surrounding inauguration donations, and a walkout during her first speech to the state Legislature by lawmakers who are planning to sue her. Hobbs was sworn in on Jan. 2...
kjzz.org
Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag
Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
prescottenews.com
Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
Phoenix New Times
Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona
For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
arizonasuntimes.com
Audit: Arizona Public School District Endangered Students, Couldn’t Pay Teachers
A western Arizona public school district was found by state auditors to have put children on dangerous buses, run illegitimate nonprofits for decades, and misappropriated funds to the point where teachers’ pay couldn’t be fulfilled. According to the results of an investigation by the auditor general, Hyder Elementary...
fox10phoenix.com
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February. The location will open in Gilbert and is now hiring.
publicnewsservice.org
AZ Events Highlight National Day of Racial Healing
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day in which many across the country celebrate the revolutionary words and thoughts of the civil rights activist who fought for racial justice. Tomorrow marks National Day of Racial Healing. Many Arizonans will participate in virtual and in-person events to grapple with...
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
