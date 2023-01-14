ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra

With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.
KTVU FOX 2

World War II military structure falls on to Bay Area beach

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A World War II era military structure slid hundreds of feet down a San Francisco beach on Monday. According to experts, recent wet weather led to a landslide at Fort Funston beach and caused the structure to slide down a cliff, and eventually resting near the water.
KTVU FOX 2

Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
KRON4

SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water

KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. VIDEO: Burglars caught stealing bikes from Corte …. KRON4 obtained video from the incident on Jan. 14. Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new …
San José Spotlight

San Jose experiences a ‘Black exodus’

Signs of segregation may not be as brazen as the days of Martin Luther King Jr., but Black leaders in San Jose say racism still rears its head and is why the Black community keeps shrinking. It’s something Silicon Valley Minority Business Consortium CEO Walter Wilson calls the “Black exodus.”...
thediscoveriesof.com

3 Days in San Francisco: The Perfect San Francisco Itinerary

Planning a long weekend in San Francisco? Equipped with this epic 3 day San Francisco itinerary, you’re guaranteed to have an incredible trip. Oh, San Francisco, may you forever have a piece of my heart. I’m seriously in love with this ultra-cool destination – the gorgeous Californian city has...
sfstandard.com

This Perfectly Ordinary South Bay Suburb Is America’s Happiest City

A financial technology company analyzed the nation’s most populous places using a hard-to-quantify question: What’s the happiest city in America? The answer is essentially found in the city’s own name: Sunnyvale, Calif. Smart Asset graded the 200 biggest cities by 13 metrics, including life expectancy, percentage of...
sfstandard.com

This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist

Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
