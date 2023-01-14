Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
15 municipalities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: Does this impact the US political landscape?Edy Zoo
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Investigating the Unfortunate Scapegoating of Chinese Americans for the Bubonic PlagueLord Ganesh
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Pothole on 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires
Potholes seem to be reappearing on Bay Area roadways from the wet weather. In Redwood City on Monday, a pothole lead to dozens of flat tires.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra
With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.
Forbes: SF ranks 3rd in best CA cities to live in for 2023
(KRON) — San Francisco was named the third-best California city to live in for 2023, according to a report by Forbes. San Jose and Vallejo ranked fifth and sixth as the other Bay Area cities to crack the top 10 list. KRON On is streaming news live now Forbes: 10 Best CA Cities To Live […]
KTVU FOX 2
World War II military structure falls on to Bay Area beach
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A World War II era military structure slid hundreds of feet down a San Francisco beach on Monday. According to experts, recent wet weather led to a landslide at Fort Funston beach and caused the structure to slide down a cliff, and eventually resting near the water.
KTVU FOX 2
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road so they aren't trapped
Just off Highway 17 at Glenwood Drive in the Santa Cruz mountains a massive sinkhole has opened. Neighbors in the area are working to keep a culvert drain from clogging up and flooding the road so they won't be trapped with no way out.
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. Zak Sos reports.
KRON4
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. VIDEO: Burglars caught stealing bikes from Corte …. KRON4 obtained video from the incident on Jan. 14. Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new …
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road after 30-feet deep sink hole opens up nearby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County is still being hit hard by the storm systems moving through the Bay Area. Residents there are grappling with flooding, crumbling roads, and coastal damage as we head into the next round of heavy rainstorms. The rain has been coming down steadily for...
San Jose experiences a ‘Black exodus’
Signs of segregation may not be as brazen as the days of Martin Luther King Jr., but Black leaders in San Jose say racism still rears its head and is why the Black community keeps shrinking. It’s something Silicon Valley Minority Business Consortium CEO Walter Wilson calls the “Black exodus.”...
thediscoveriesof.com
3 Days in San Francisco: The Perfect San Francisco Itinerary
Planning a long weekend in San Francisco? Equipped with this epic 3 day San Francisco itinerary, you’re guaranteed to have an incredible trip. Oh, San Francisco, may you forever have a piece of my heart. I’m seriously in love with this ultra-cool destination – the gorgeous Californian city has...
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
sfstandard.com
This Perfectly Ordinary South Bay Suburb Is America’s Happiest City
A financial technology company analyzed the nation’s most populous places using a hard-to-quantify question: What’s the happiest city in America? The answer is essentially found in the city’s own name: Sunnyvale, Calif. Smart Asset graded the 200 biggest cities by 13 metrics, including life expectancy, percentage of...
San Francisco got snubbed by Coachella, but 4 NorCal acts made the lineup
Four acts from the Bay Area and surrounding regions made the lineup.
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
sfstandard.com
This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist
Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
SF tech company DocuSign sheds office space, but there's good news too
Another San Francisco tech company's headquarters are shrinking.
Comments / 0