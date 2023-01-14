ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

humboldtsports.com

BOYS POWER RANKINGS — Another new No. 1 team this week

After three big performances in five days, including lopsided victories over both McKinleyville and Eureka, the Arcata Tigers have jumped to the top of our Power Rankings with the subtlety of a Luke Moxon slam dunk. They are the third different No. 1 in three weeks, showcasing just what a...
ARCATA, CA
humboldtsports.com

GIRLS POWER RANKINGS — Loggers remain No. 1; Crusaders make a move

By Ray Hamill — There is no change at the top in our Power Rankings from a week ago, but there’s movement elsewhere in an impressive top five. It continues to be an outstanding season for the H-DNL teams, with our top-five teams boasting a very impressive 66-20 combined record.
EUREKA, CA
humboldtsports.com

St. Bernard’s girls showcase their depth with big win at Mack

The St. Bernard’s girls improved to 4-1 against Big 5 teams with a 44-35 win at McKinleyville on Saturday night, while also avenging one of their only two losses of the season. With McKinleyville trying to limit the effectiveness of St. Bernard’s standouts Madelyn Shanahan and Laila Florvilus, the...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3

WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
SONOMA, CA
krcrtv.com

Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today

A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm

Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms

The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
EUREKA, CA
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in Humboldt County, California

Discover the best hotels in Humboldt County, California including Benbow Historic Inn, Best Western Arcata Inn, Carter House Inns, Hampton Inn & Suites Arcata, CA, Best Western Country Inn, Benbow Historic Inn, Best Western Plus Bayshore Inn, Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast Hotel, Town House Motel - Historic Old Town, The Shelter Cove Oceanfront Inn.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Highway 36 Remains Closed West of Grizzly Creek Due to Active Slide

Highway 36 remains closed just west of Grizzly Creek, between Carlotta and Bridgeville, due to an active slide. As of this morning, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. “The aerial photo shows just how large the slide area is … Once we do open Route 36, it...
CARLOTTA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Supervisor Arroyo Announces Her Pick to Replace Mike Newman on the Humboldt County Planning Commission

Press release from newly seated Humboldt County Supervisor Natalie Arroyo:. I am pleased to announce my selection of Lonyx Landry for the Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 seat. Lonyx brings a fantastic skillset to the Commission, with a strong background in education, watershed science, and community development. He is...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station

About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
EUREKA, CA
khsu.org

Talk Humboldt: Blake Alexandre

"Do no harm," says regenerative farmer Blake Alexandre, co-founder of Alexandre Family Farms. "That's the theory behind organic. And when you do that, good things happen." In this episode, Dr. Keith Flamer and Dr. Tom Jackson talk to Alexandre about his journey from a one-room schoolhouse to studying dairy science in college, what it takes to convert a farm to organic, and why it matters.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

