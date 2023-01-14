Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
BOYS POWER RANKINGS — Another new No. 1 team this week
After three big performances in five days, including lopsided victories over both McKinleyville and Eureka, the Arcata Tigers have jumped to the top of our Power Rankings with the subtlety of a Luke Moxon slam dunk. They are the third different No. 1 in three weeks, showcasing just what a...
Fortuna, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fortuna. The Ferndale High School basketball team will have a game with Fortuna High School on January 16, 2023, 18:00:00. The Ferndale High School basketball team will have a game with Fortuna High School on January 16, 2023, 19:30:00.
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS POWER RANKINGS — Loggers remain No. 1; Crusaders make a move
By Ray Hamill — There is no change at the top in our Power Rankings from a week ago, but there’s movement elsewhere in an impressive top five. It continues to be an outstanding season for the H-DNL teams, with our top-five teams boasting a very impressive 66-20 combined record.
humboldtsports.com
St. Bernard’s girls showcase their depth with big win at Mack
The St. Bernard’s girls improved to 4-1 against Big 5 teams with a 44-35 win at McKinleyville on Saturday night, while also avenging one of their only two losses of the season. With McKinleyville trying to limit the effectiveness of St. Bernard’s standouts Madelyn Shanahan and Laila Florvilus, the...
KTVU FOX 2
Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3
WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: Closures on Multiple Major Roads] Heavy Rains, Strong Winds: Highway Overview for the Emerald Counties
A strong storm brought in downpours and heavy winds overnight from the Oregon border to the Bay Area but major roadways are holding up other than Hwy 36 and 96. Smaller roads are experiencing some damage so avoid travel if possible. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “The...
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
kymkemp.com
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
kymkemp.com
Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms
The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Humboldt County, California
Discover the best hotels in Humboldt County, California including Benbow Historic Inn, Best Western Arcata Inn, Carter House Inns, Hampton Inn & Suites Arcata, CA, Best Western Country Inn, Benbow Historic Inn, Best Western Plus Bayshore Inn, Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast Hotel, Town House Motel - Historic Old Town, The Shelter Cove Oceanfront Inn.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
lostcoastoutpost.com
Highway 36 Remains Closed West of Grizzly Creek Due to Active Slide
Highway 36 remains closed just west of Grizzly Creek, between Carlotta and Bridgeville, due to an active slide. As of this morning, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. “The aerial photo shows just how large the slide area is … Once we do open Route 36, it...
kymkemp.com
‘He literally came out of nowhere…dressed all in black’–Driver Describes Hitting Man Near Fortuna Saturday Night
The driver of a northbound vehicle that struck a man on Hwy 101 north of the 12th Street onramp from Fortuna late Saturday night described the terrible collision to us by phone. The man told us that he had taken his wife to the Redwood Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room because...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Supervisor Arroyo Announces Her Pick to Replace Mike Newman on the Humboldt County Planning Commission
Press release from newly seated Humboldt County Supervisor Natalie Arroyo:. I am pleased to announce my selection of Lonyx Landry for the Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 seat. Lonyx brings a fantastic skillset to the Commission, with a strong background in education, watershed science, and community development. He is...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
khsu.org
Talk Humboldt: Blake Alexandre
"Do no harm," says regenerative farmer Blake Alexandre, co-founder of Alexandre Family Farms. "That's the theory behind organic. And when you do that, good things happen." In this episode, Dr. Keith Flamer and Dr. Tom Jackson talk to Alexandre about his journey from a one-room schoolhouse to studying dairy science in college, what it takes to convert a farm to organic, and why it matters.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
