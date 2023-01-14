Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
FOX Sports
Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game
Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for Saturday's slate.
Predicting what 3 starting lineups Doc Rivers will turn to for Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers were able to come away with a 113-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday to improve to 2-0 on their road trip, but the focus is now on the starting lineup when it comes to this group. Coach Doc Rivers made a switch to the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time and more
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
FOX Sports
Washington State women top No. 21 Oregon in OT 85-84
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jessica Clark scored six of her career-high 14 in overtime and Washington State defeated No. 21 Oregon 85-84 on Sunday, the Cougars' first win over a ranked team since 1998. Washington State won despite giving up a 14-point lead in...
76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip
Jaden Springer will be available for the Sixers against the Jazz.
FOX Sports
Stars play the Golden Knights following Pavelski's 2-goal showing
Dallas Stars (25-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Joe Pavelski's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Stars' 6-5 loss. Vegas is 28-13-2 overall and 13-11-0 at home....
FOX Sports
Houston, KU stay atop AP Top 25, while FAU enters for first time
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down...
FOX Sports
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
FOX Sports
Purdue is a problem for the Big Ten, but are Boilermakers built to last?
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center roared to life as unranked Michigan State stitched together a 21-3 run that bridged both halves and threatened the third-ranked Boilermakers from Purdue. Each successive jumper from diminutive shooting guard Tyson Walker evoked an increasingly guttural reaction from his diminutive head coach, Tom Izzo. But then the moment came when mountainous Zach Edey had enough.
FOX Sports
New York faces Toronto after Randle's 42-point outing
Toronto Raptors (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 42 points in the New York Knicks' 117-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are 2-4 against division opponents....
FOX Sports
LeBron James passes 38,000 points in Lakers' loss to 76ers
LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games. Russell Westbrook failed to get off a...
FOX Sports
Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 51 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days, 130-118 on Monday, for their seventh straight victory. Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
Wilson and Ohio host Toledo
Ohio Bobcats (9-8, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-6, 2-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Toledo Rockets after Dwight Wilson scored 27 points in Ohio's 70-65 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Rockets are 6-1 on their home court. Toledo scores 84.5 points and has outscored opponents...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-2 Win Over the Kings
The NHL’s best road team kept up their winning ways last night. After defeating the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 just 24 hours earlier, the New Jersey Devils took to the ice against the Los Angeles Kings for the second half of a back-to-back. Though they didn’t control play for good stretches, they took advantage of an off night from Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. The result? A 5-2 win and some road history against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Here are four takeaways from the Devils’ fourth straight victory and their 17th road win in 20 tries.
Comments / 0