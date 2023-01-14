ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miracle Workers: End Times (Season 4 Episode 1) “Welcome to Boomtown”, Daniel Radcliffe, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
Cover picture for the article
startattle.com

Night Court (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) trailer, release date

Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding. Startattle.com – Night Court | NBC.
startattle.com

New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 12 & 13) Series finale, trailer, release date

Everyone’s story reaches a surprising yet inevitable conclusion. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC. New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 12 & 13) Series finale, trailer, release date. New Amsterdam Season 5 finale. New Amsterdam is an American medical drama television series created by David Schulner based on the...
startattle.com

Truth Be Told (Season 3 Episode 1) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

Knowing who to trust is only half the battle in the fight for justice. Startattle.com – Truth Be Told | Apple TV+. – Octavia Spencer as Poppy Parnell, an investigative reporter behind a hit true-crime podcast. – Aaron Paul as Warren Cave (season 1), a convicted murderer and subject...
startattle.com

Alert (Season 1 Episode 3) trailer, release date

The MPU searches for a college student after she goes missing during a house party. Meanwhile, Sidney and Keith try to adjust to normal life again Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Network: FOX. Release date: January 16, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:. · Scott Caan as Devon Zoellner.
startattle.com

That ’90s Show (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date

Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, forming bonds with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin, two decades after the events of That ’70s Show. Startattle.com – That ’90s Show | Netflix.
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season Writers Revealed

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will be handling writing duties for many of the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, the show the duo reinvented each year since taking over from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4. As part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, AMC announced that the first Walking Dead spin-off will end with its upcoming season after eight years and 113 episodes. Coming just months after the November 2022 series finale of The Walking Dead, the 12-episode eighth and final season of Fear will be split into two parts, beginning with the first block of six episodes on May 14th on AMC and AMC+.
Deadline

Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie

Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
IGN

Detective Knight: Independence - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Detective Knight: Independence, an upcoming movie starring Bruce Willis, Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer, and Timothy V. Murphy. Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Sets Release Window

AMC Networks has set a premiere timeline for three seasons of Walking Dead spin-offs releasing in 2023, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. During its day at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, the cable channel announced the upcoming eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead, debuting in May, would be its last. AMC also revealed timelines for three new shows starring characters from the now-ended flagship series: duos Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and the solo Daryl (Norman Reedus).
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024

It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
Collider

Mae Whitman Shares First Images & Premiere Date for Musical Rom-Com 'Up Here'

Up Here, the upcoming Hulu Original Romantic Comedy series starring Mae Whitman (Good Girls) has received its premiere date on the streaming service as well as revealed first look images of the upcoming series. Up Here is set to arrive on Hulu with all of its eight episodes on Friday, March 24.
GoldDerby

Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake

After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
ScreenCrush

Everything New on HBO Max in January

HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
startattle.com

The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 12) “Death Notice” trailer, release date

Officer John Nolan and Celina are enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery and they suspect there’s more to it than meets the eye. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC. Meanwhile, Aaron gets Lopez and Harper to help him investigate a...

