Miracle Workers: End Times (Season 4 Episode 1) “Welcome to Boomtown”, Daniel Radcliffe, trailer, release date

Night Court (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) trailer, release date
Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding. Startattle.com – Night Court | NBC.
New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 12 & 13) Series finale, trailer, release date
Everyone’s story reaches a surprising yet inevitable conclusion. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC. New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 12 & 13) Series finale, trailer, release date. New Amsterdam Season 5 finale. New Amsterdam is an American medical drama television series created by David Schulner based on the...
Truth Be Told (Season 3 Episode 1) Apple TV+, trailer, release date
Knowing who to trust is only half the battle in the fight for justice. Startattle.com – Truth Be Told | Apple TV+. – Octavia Spencer as Poppy Parnell, an investigative reporter behind a hit true-crime podcast. – Aaron Paul as Warren Cave (season 1), a convicted murderer and subject...
Alert (Season 1 Episode 3) trailer, release date
The MPU searches for a college student after she goes missing during a house party. Meanwhile, Sidney and Keith try to adjust to normal life again Startattle.com – Alert | FOX. Network: FOX. Release date: January 16, 2023 at 9pm EST. Cast:. · Scott Caan as Devon Zoellner.
That ’90s Show (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date
Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, forming bonds with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin, two decades after the events of That ’70s Show. Startattle.com – That ’90s Show | Netflix.
Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season Writers Revealed
Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will be handling writing duties for many of the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, the show the duo reinvented each year since taking over from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4. As part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, AMC announced that the first Walking Dead spin-off will end with its upcoming season after eight years and 113 episodes. Coming just months after the November 2022 series finale of The Walking Dead, the 12-episode eighth and final season of Fear will be split into two parts, beginning with the first block of six episodes on May 14th on AMC and AMC+.
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie
Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
‘Marlowe’ trailer teases Liam Neeson’s 100th film as the must-see noir thriller of the year
What a career Liam Neeson has had; from Schindler’s List to Star Wars to Batman Begins to his flagship role as Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, Neeson has surely booked his ticket to the cinematic history books; a fitting accomplishment, considering he kicked off his film career in 1978 playing none other than Jesus Christ himself.
Detective Knight: Independence - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Detective Knight: Independence, an upcoming movie starring Bruce Willis, Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer, and Timothy V. Murphy. Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day...
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Sets Release Window
AMC Networks has set a premiere timeline for three seasons of Walking Dead spin-offs releasing in 2023, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. During its day at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, the cable channel announced the upcoming eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead, debuting in May, would be its last. AMC also revealed timelines for three new shows starring characters from the now-ended flagship series: duos Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and the solo Daryl (Norman Reedus).
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
Mae Whitman Shares First Images & Premiere Date for Musical Rom-Com 'Up Here'
Up Here, the upcoming Hulu Original Romantic Comedy series starring Mae Whitman (Good Girls) has received its premiere date on the streaming service as well as revealed first look images of the upcoming series. Up Here is set to arrive on Hulu with all of its eight episodes on Friday, March 24.
‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 1 series premiere live stream, actual release time and date, cast, trailer (1/15/2022)
The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game of the same name, premieres tonight, January 15 on HBO Max at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below. • You can sign...
Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake
After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
The Last of Us showrunners explain how a note from HBO led to the premiere being so long
Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann on HBO's crucial feedback
Everything New on HBO Max in January
HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 12) “Death Notice” trailer, release date
Officer John Nolan and Celina are enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery and they suspect there’s more to it than meets the eye. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC. Meanwhile, Aaron gets Lopez and Harper to help him investigate a...
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
