Miracle Workers: End Times (Season 4 Episode 1) “Welcome to Boomtown”, Daniel Radcliffe, trailer, release date

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will be handling writing duties for many of the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, the show the duo reinvented each year since taking over from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4. As part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, AMC announced that the first Walking Dead spin-off will end with its upcoming season after eight years and 113 episodes. Coming just months after the November 2022 series finale of The Walking Dead, the 12-episode eighth and final season of Fear will be split into two parts, beginning with the first block of six episodes on May 14th on AMC and AMC+.

4 DAYS AGO