FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday. Detroit hasn't beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers visit the Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Utah. He's second in the league scoring 33.5 points per game. The Jazz have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Houston faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid

Houston Rockets (10-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road losing streak. The Clippers have gone 12-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is at the bottom...
HOUSTON, TX
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Canadiens

The New York Islanders entered Saturday night’s game desperate for a win. After four losses in a row, culminating with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild where they allowed three unanswered goals in the third period, they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to return to the win column.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game

Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Lehigh plays Loyola (MD) on 4-game win streak

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-8, 4-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-12, 2-4 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -1.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Loyola (MD). The Greyhounds have gone 4-4 at home. Loyola (MD) is fifth...
BETHLEHEM, PA
New York Post

Ex-Knick Kemba Walker on move again in deal with EuroLeague team

Kemba Walker appears to be on the move again. After sitting out the final two months of last season as a member of the Knicks, Walker had a momentary resurgence with the Mavericks in December, with 32 points and seven assists against the Cavaliers. But his stint in Dallas was short-lived with the team releasing the 32-year-old last week before his contract became fully guaranteed. Now the former four-time All-Star is set to sign with Emporio Armani Milan, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The deal will be finalized once he passes the team’s medical exam. Walker, who averaged eight points on 42.1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
