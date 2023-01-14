Kemba Walker appears to be on the move again. After sitting out the final two months of last season as a member of the Knicks, Walker had a momentary resurgence with the Mavericks in December, with 32 points and seven assists against the Cavaliers. But his stint in Dallas was short-lived with the team releasing the 32-year-old last week before his contract became fully guaranteed. Now the former four-time All-Star is set to sign with Emporio Armani Milan, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The deal will be finalized once he passes the team’s medical exam. Walker, who averaged eight points on 42.1...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO