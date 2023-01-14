Read full article on original website
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
FOX Sports
Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday. Detroit hasn't beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over...
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
FOX Sports
Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette
Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers visit the Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Utah. He's second in the league scoring 33.5 points per game. The Jazz have...
FOX Sports
Houston faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid
Houston Rockets (10-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road losing streak. The Clippers have gone 12-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is at the bottom...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Canadiens
The New York Islanders entered Saturday night’s game desperate for a win. After four losses in a row, culminating with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild where they allowed three unanswered goals in the third period, they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to return to the win column.
FOX Sports
Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game
Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
FOX Sports
Lehigh plays Loyola (MD) on 4-game win streak
Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-8, 4-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-12, 2-4 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -1.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Loyola (MD). The Greyhounds have gone 4-4 at home. Loyola (MD) is fifth...
Ex-Knick Kemba Walker on move again in deal with EuroLeague team
Kemba Walker appears to be on the move again. After sitting out the final two months of last season as a member of the Knicks, Walker had a momentary resurgence with the Mavericks in December, with 32 points and seven assists against the Cavaliers. But his stint in Dallas was short-lived with the team releasing the 32-year-old last week before his contract became fully guaranteed. Now the former four-time All-Star is set to sign with Emporio Armani Milan, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The deal will be finalized once he passes the team’s medical exam. Walker, who averaged eight points on 42.1...
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
