Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. “This was a big win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When you’re .500, every win is a big win.”
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch

Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win

Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

