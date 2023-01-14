Read full article on original website
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
"Stephen Curry Will Be Pissed If They Do Nothing", Executive Claims Curry Wants Warriors To Make A Trade
Stephen Curry is said to be waiting for the Golden State Warriors' strategy ahead of trade deadline.
Stephen Curry Takes A Subtle Shot At His Teammates About Road Performances After Blowout Win Against Spurs
Stephen Curry called out his teammates after they blew out the San Antonio Spurs in front of a huge crowd in the Alamodome.
What If The Golden State Warriors Traded For This Former MVP?
I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says DeMarcus Cousins & Meyers Leonard Both Looked ‘Great’ In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers are continually looking for ways to improve their roster and with 10-day contracts now being an option, the team has begun working out free agents. The Lakers have already given an opportunity to wing Sterling Brown, but theyalso recently took a look at a pair of big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
LeBron James Couldn't Believe Ja Morant's Amazing Poster Dunk
LeBron James took to Instagram to express his disbelief at Ja Morant's epic dunk.
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
ClutchPoints
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. “This was a big win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When you’re .500, every win is a big win.”
theScore
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch
Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
Steve Kerr Made NBA History On Friday Night
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made NBA history in Friday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest About Clippers' Struggles
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard believes the effort is there, but the execution is not
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Heat showing interest in point guard
The Miami Heat have "registered interest" in a point guard who is a popular name each year at the NBA trade deadline. The post Heat showing interest in point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win
Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
