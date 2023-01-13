Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
friars.com
No. 12/13 Men's Hockey Edged By Princeton In Overtime, 3-2
PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 12/13 Providence College men's hockey team was edged by Princeton University in overtime, 3-2, on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) at Hobey Baker Rink in the team's final non-conference game of the season. RECORDS. No. 12/13 Providence (12-7-6, 7-3-5 HEA) | Princeton (10-9-0, 6-7-0 ECAC)
friars.com
Providence Cheerleading Placed Sixth In The Nation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College cheerleading team placed sixth in the nation at the 2023 UCA College Nationals in Orlando, Florida on January 14-15. It marked the first time ever the Friars reached the UCA Finals. The team first competed at UCA College Nationals in 2019. The program goal...
friars.com
No.13 Women’s Hockey Ties With Boston University, 2-2
BOSTON, Mass. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team tied the Boston University Terriers, 2-2, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Mass. Sandra Abstreiter finished the night with 21 saves. SCORE. Providence – 2 | Boston University– 2 RECORDS. Providence –...
friars.com
Providence College Women’s Hockey Holds No.13 Position In Latest National Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team received the No.13 position in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Jan. 16. Since the last USCHO Poll, the Friars were shutout by the University of Vermont, 3-0, on Friday, Jan. 13. On Saturday, Jan. 14 the Friars defeated the Merrimack Warriors, 5-2. Ashley Clark (North Weymouth, Mass.), Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden), Lauren DeBlois (Lewiston, Maine), Hunter Barnett (Caledon, Ontario), and Rachel Weiss (Calgary, Alberta) each scored a goal in the final period of Saturday's game against Merrimack. Reichen Kirchmair (Oakville, Ontario) tallied the most points with two assists. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the weekend with 32 saves.
friars.com
No.13 Women’s Hockey Travels To Boston University For A Mid-Week Matchup
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The No.13 Friars will face the Boston University Terriers on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Mass. The Friars are currently 17-8-1 overall and 12-6-1 in Hockey East play. The Friars were shutout by the University of Vermont, 3-0, on Friday, Jan. 13. On Saturday, Jan. 14 the Friars defeated the Merrimack Warriors, 5-2. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the weekend with 32 saves and currently holds a .936 save percentage with a 1.62 GAA this season. Ashley Clark (North Weymouth, Mass.), Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden), Lauren DeBlois (Lewiston, Maine), Hunter Barnett (Caledon, Ontario), and Rachel Weiss (Calgary, Alberta) each scored a goal in the final period of Saturday's game against Merrimack. Reichen Kirchmair (Oakville, Ontario) tallied the most points with two assists. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the weekend with 32 saves.
friars.com
Four Providence College Women’s Soccer Players Earn NEWISA All-New England Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) announced its All-New England team selections on Friday, January 13. Juniors Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) and Avery Snead (Wrentham, Mass.) were named to the All-New England Second Team. Junior Kyla Gallagher (Farmingtom, Conn.) and senior Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.) earned All-New England Third Team honors.
