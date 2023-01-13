PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The No.13 Friars will face the Boston University Terriers on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Mass. The Friars are currently 17-8-1 overall and 12-6-1 in Hockey East play. The Friars were shutout by the University of Vermont, 3-0, on Friday, Jan. 13. On Saturday, Jan. 14 the Friars defeated the Merrimack Warriors, 5-2. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the weekend with 32 saves and currently holds a .936 save percentage with a 1.62 GAA this season. Ashley Clark (North Weymouth, Mass.), Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden), Lauren DeBlois (Lewiston, Maine), Hunter Barnett (Caledon, Ontario), and Rachel Weiss (Calgary, Alberta) each scored a goal in the final period of Saturday's game against Merrimack. Reichen Kirchmair (Oakville, Ontario) tallied the most points with two assists. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the weekend with 32 saves.

