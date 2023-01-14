Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Metro Corrections program aims to reshape inmates thinking so they don't become repeat offenders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six inmates graduated a new Louisville Department of Metro Corrections program called Alternatives to Criminal Thinking. "I wanted to change some of the things that was going on in my life and be able to change for the better," said Thomas Embry, an inmate in the program.
Wave 3
Norton Children’s neurologist speaks on children with migraines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Norton Children’s Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Doll spoke on migraines and the effects they have on children. Migraines can have debilitating effects, not just on adults, but on children too. About 10% of school-aged children and 28% of teens suffer from migraines. The intense,...
Wave 3
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
wdrb.com
Louisville girl who relies on blood donations wants to play part in solving issue of lack of donors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the pandemic, blood donations have lagged behind demand, according to The Kentucky Blood Center. But a 13-year-old Louisville girl is trying to help change that. At first glance, Jillian Striet appears to be a normal 13-year-old girl, with a love of stuffed animals and shoes.
wdrb.com
Cleanup and traffic solutions point to change under Shepherdsville's new mayor
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jose Cubero has been busy since being sworn in to the mayor's office earlier this month. He's focused on creating change in Bullitt County's seat and keeping its citizens in Shepherdsville, rather than going elsewhere for work and leisure. "I feel like we've got some opportunities...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown community mourns loss of teen, looks for answers to drug epidemic
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Pastor Towanda Armstrong hosted dozens of members of the Elizabethtown community on Monday at the Powerhouse of Praise and Deliverance church. The group gathered to discuss the tragic loss of a recent Elizabethtown High School graduate to a drug overdose. That's becoming a common theme in...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 1 year and older
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society is working to get some dogs new homes. It is waiving adoption fees for all dogs 1 year and older through Friday, Jan. 20. KHS says it hopes to free up space for more animals in need. “We have a lot of...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
'Much-needed relief': LG&E to lower electric bills soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The people of Louisville have experienced sky-high electric bills following a shocking wave of subzero windchill temperatures, however those days may be over. Louisville Gas & Electric Company has announced due to the price of natural gas lowering and Louisville's weather warming up, customers utility bills...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023
The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
wslmradio.com
Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-14-23
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-44.1-3-4(A)FL6 ~ ESCAPE — FLEES FROM LAWFUL DETENTION. IC 35-48-4-1.1(A)FL5 ~ DEALING IN METHAMPHETAMINE. View Profile >>>. DEAVER, ANTHONY. Booking #:. SCJAIL:2023-000006. Release Date:. 01-13-2023 –...
WLKY.com
Thieves make coordinated attack on La Grange neighborhood
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A group of alleged criminals, working together, stole one car and broke into others in La Grange over the weekend. A police investigation is now underway into the non-violent, yet scary, attack on the Woodland Lakes subdivision early Saturday morning. Doorbell cameras captured video of...
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
WLKY.com
What's next for Charles Booker? He's working for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced his administration appointments Friday, and a familiar face from Louisville is one of them. Charles Booker was appointed as the head of the Governor's Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. It's a position that was established by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher,...
Wave 3
Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
WLKY.com
City and church leaders respond to violent Sunday in metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a violent Sunday in the metro: Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents in a matter of hours. The first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
Wave 3
I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
wdrb.com
Gun owners have 120 days to act on new gun stabilizing brace restriction coming next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After the devices were used in mass shootings, the government is putting new restrictions on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces. Crestwood gun range CEO Barry Laws is already trying to inform his customers about the new rules coming next week. He even has a...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
