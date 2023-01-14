ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Wave 3

Norton Children’s neurologist speaks on children with migraines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Norton Children’s Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Doll spoke on migraines and the effects they have on children. Migraines can have debilitating effects, not just on adults, but on children too. About 10% of school-aged children and 28% of teens suffer from migraines. The intense,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Much-needed relief': LG&E to lower electric bills soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The people of Louisville have experienced sky-high electric bills following a shocking wave of subzero windchill temperatures, however those days may be over. Louisville Gas & Electric Company has announced due to the price of natural gas lowering and Louisville's weather warming up, customers utility bills...
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023

The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-14-23

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. Inmates released from the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-44.1-3-4(A)FL6 ~ ESCAPE — FLEES FROM LAWFUL DETENTION. IC 35-48-4-1.1(A)FL5 ~ DEALING IN METHAMPHETAMINE. View Profile >>>. DEAVER, ANTHONY. Booking #:. SCJAIL:2023-000006. Release Date:. 01-13-2023 –...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Thieves make coordinated attack on La Grange neighborhood

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A group of alleged criminals, working together, stole one car and broke into others in La Grange over the weekend. A police investigation is now underway into the non-violent, yet scary, attack on the Woodland Lakes subdivision early Saturday morning. Doorbell cameras captured video of...
LA GRANGE, KY
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

What's next for Charles Booker? He's working for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced his administration appointments Friday, and a familiar face from Louisville is one of them. Charles Booker was appointed as the head of the Governor's Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. It's a position that was established by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

City and church leaders respond to violent Sunday in metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a violent Sunday in the metro: Two people were shot and killed in separate incidents in a matter of hours. The first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE

